PFL Challenger Series returns Jan. 27 on Fubo Sports Network

Professional Fighters League (PFL) today announced the return of the PFL Challenger Series featuring competitors in the welterweight division beginning Jan. 27 and streaming every Friday night through March 17 exclusively on Fubo Sports Network. Fighters will be competing for a PFL contract for the 2023 regular season or a potential developmental deal in hopes of joining the roster somewhere down the road.

“Each of the PFL Challenger Series fighters has a unique story our audience cares about,” said Pamela Duckworth, head of Fubo Networks and originals, FuboTV. “Each week, they bring unmatched energy and passion to keep fans tuning in for more. We can’t wait to see what the Welterweights bring to the cage and kick off another PFL Challenger Series on Fubo Sports Network.”

The main event of the 2023 PFL Challenger Series welterweight card will feature Brazilian Jiu Jitsu wunderkind Lucas “Hulk” Barbosa making his “SmartCage” debut against the undefeated Itso Babulaidze. In addition, unbeaten CFFC Welterweight Champion Eric Alequin collides with 4-0 Floridian Thad ”Silverback” Jean. Current Jungle Fights Welterweight Champion Quemuel “Manumito” Ottoni will put his five-fight win streak on the line opposite Jozef Wittner, while judo specialist Mostafa Rashed Neda goes head-to-head against New Hampshire product Nick Alley.

“The 2023 PFL Challenger Series provides world class talent a path to the PFL,” said PFL President of Fighter Operations Ray Sefo. “The Challenger Series continues the PFL’s commitment to finding the best talent in MMA around the world.”

A PFL contract could result in a potential spot in the 2023 welterweight tournament with a grand prize of $1 million to complement a championship title. PFL contract winners will be determined by a judging panel, comprised of combat sports champions and celebrity guests.

For much more on PFL MMA click here.