Paddy Pimblett snubbed, Darren Till tumbles out of Top 10 in latest UFC rankings update

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) recently updated its “official” rankings in the wake of the UFC 282 pay-per-view (PPV) event, which took place last Sat. night (Dec. 10, 2022) inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The light heavyweight main event, contested for the vacant 205-pound title, saw Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev battle to a split draw, but it appears “Polish Power” was punished with a demotion to the No. 4 spot.

Elsewhere on the chart, Paddy Pimblett failed to crack the lightweight Top 15 despite his fourth straight win under the UFC banner. Partly because opponent Jared Gordon was unranked heading into their 155-pound affair but mostly because of the wonky scorecards that may have screwed “Flash.” In addition, the free falling Darren Till tumbled to No. 15 in the middleweight division after losing to red-hot 185-pound wunderkind Dricus Du Plessis.

Here’s how UFC compiles its official rankings:

Rankings were generated by a voting panel made up of media members. The media members were asked to vote for who they feel are the top fighters in the UFC by weight-class and pound-for-pound. A fighter is only eligible to be voted on if they are in active status in the UFC. A fighter can appear in more than one weight division at a time. The champion and interim champion are considered to be in the top positions of their respective divisions and therefore are not eligible for voting by weight-class. However, the champions can be voted on for the pound-for-pound rankings.

Note: (+/- = movement in rankings, T = tie, *NR = Not previously ranked).

MEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND

1. Alexander Volkanovski

2. Islam Makhachev

3. Leon Edwards

4. Kamaru Usman

5. Francis Ngannou

6. Israel Adesanya

7. Charles Oliveira

8. Alex Pereira

9. Aljamain Sterling

10. Jiri Prochazka

11. Dustin Poirier

12. Deiveson Figueiredo

13. Jon Jones

14. Max Holloway

15. Brandon Moreno

FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Deiveson Figueiredo

1. Brandon Moreno *Interim Champion

2. Alexandre Pantoja

3. Kai Kara France

4. Brandon Royval

5. Alex Perez

6. Matheus Nicolau

7. Matt Schnell

8. David Dvorak

9. Amir Albazi

10. Tim Elliott

11. Su Mudaerji

12. Manel Kape

13. Jeffrey Molina

14. Muhammad Mokaev

14. Tagir Ulanbekov

BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: Aljamain Sterling

1. Sean O’Malley

2. Petr Yan +1

3. Merab Dvalishvili -1

4. Marlon Vera

5. Cory Sandhagen

6. Rob Font +1

7. Dominick Cruz +1

8. Song Yadong +1

9. Pedro Munhoz -1

10. Ricky Simon +1

11. Umar Nurmagomedov +1

12. Chris Gutierrez +1

13. Adrian Yanez +1

14. Jack Shore +1

15. Said Nurmagomedov *NR

Note: Retired TJ Dillashaw removed from bantamweight rankings

FEATHERWEIGHT

Champion: Alexander Volkanovski

1. Max Holloway

2. Yair Rodriguez

3. Brian Ortega

4. Arnold Allen

5. Josh Emmett

6. Chan Sung Jung

7. Calvin Kattar

8. Giga Chikadze

9. Ilia Topuria +5

10. Movsar Evloev

11. Bryce Mitchell -2

12. Sodiq Yusuff -1

13. Dan Ige -1

14. Edson Barboza -1

15. Jonathan Pearce *NR

LIGHTWEIGHT

Champion: Islam Makhachev

1. Charles Oliveira

2. Dustin Poirier

3. Justin Gaethje

4. Beneil Dariush

5. Michael Chandler

6. Rafael Fiziev

7. Mateusz Gamrot +1

8. Rafael dos Anjos -1

9. Arman Tsarukyan

10. Jalin Turner

11. Dan Hooker

12. Damir Ismagulov

13. Renato Moicano

14. Grant Dawson *NR

15. Tony Ferguson

Note: Inactive Conor McGregor removed from lightweight rankings

WELTERWEIGHT

Champion: Leon Edwards

1. Kamaru Usman

2. Colby Covington

3. Khamzat Chimaev

4. Belal Muhammed

5. Gilbert Burns

6. Stephen Thompson

7. Geoff Neal

8. Sean Brady

9. Vicente Luque

10. Shavkat Rakhmonov

11. Jorge Masvidal

12. Neil Magny

13. Michael Chiesa

14. Michel Pereira

15. Jingliang Li

MIDDLEWEIGHT

Champion: Alex Pereira

1. Israel Adesanya

2. Robert Whittaker

3. Jared Cannonier

4. Marvin Vettori

5. Derek Brunson

6. Paulo Costa

7. Sean Strickland

8. Roman Dolidze

9. Jack Hermansson

10. Dricus Du Plessis +4

11. Andre Muniz

12. Nassourdine Imavov +1

13. Kelvin Gastelum -1

14. Chris Curtis +1

15. Darren Till -5

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Vacant

1. Jiri Prochazka

2. Glover Teixeira

3. Magomed Ankalaev +1

4. Jan Blachowicz -1

5. Aleksandar Rakic

6. Anthony Smith

7. Jamahal Hill

8. Nikita Krylov

9. Paul Craig

10. Volkan Oezdemir

11. Ryan Spann

12. Johnny Walker

13. Dominick Reyes

14. Jim Crute

15. Khalil Rountree

HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Francis Ngannou

1. Ciryl Gane

2. Stipe Miocic

3. Sergei Pavlovich

4. Curtis Blaydes

5. Tai Tuivasa

6. Tom Aspinall

7. Derrick Lewis

8. Alexander Volkov

9. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

10. Marcin Tybura

11. Chris Daukaus

12. Serghei Spivac

13. Alexandr Romanov

14. Shamil Abdurakhimov +1

15. Blagoy Ivanov -1

WOMEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND

1. Amanda Nunes

2. Valentina Shevchenko

3. Weili Zhang

4. Julianna Pena

5. Rose Namajunas

6. Carla Esparza

7. Jessica Andrade

8. Marina Rodriguez

9. Amanda Lemos

10. Holly Holm

11. Ketlen Vieira

12. Taila Santos

13. Manon Fiorot +1

14. Katlyn Chookagian -1

15. Yan Xiaonan

WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT

Champion: Zhang Weili

1. Carla Esparza

2. Rose Namajunas

3. Amanda Lemos

4. Jessica Andrade

5. Marina Rodriguez

6. Yan Xiaonan

7. Mackenzie Dern

8. Tecia Torres

9. Amanda Ribas

10. Virna Jandiroba

11. Michelle Waterson

12. Angela Hill

13. Luana Pinheiro

14. Emily Ducote

15. Polyana Viana

WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Valentina Shevchenko

1. Manon Fiorot

2. Talia Santos

3. Katlyn Chookagian

4. Lauren Murphy

5. Alexa Grasso

6. Jessica Andrade

7. Viviane Araujo

8. Jennifer Maia

9. Andrea Lee

10. Erin Blanchfield

11. Casey O’Neill

12. Maycee Barber

13. Tracy Cortez

14. Cynthia Calvillo

15. Amanda Ribas

WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: Amanda Nunes

1. Julianna Pena

2. Ketlen Vieira

3. Holly Holm

4. Irene Aldana

5. Raquel Pennington

6. Yana Kunitskaya

7. Pannie Kianzad

8. Macy Chiasson

9. Karol Rosa

10. Miesha Tate

11. Julia Avila

12. Lina Lansberg

13. Norma Dumont

14. Mayra Bueno Silva

15. Josiane Nunes

You can expect these rankings to change around this time next week, particularly in the middleweight division, following the UFC Vegas 66: “Cannonier vs. Strickland” mixed martial arts (MMA) event scheduled for this Sat. night (Dec. 17, 2022) on ESPN+ from inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

For much more on that upcoming fight card click here.