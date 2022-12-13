Conor McGregor facing yet another lawsuit following alleged ‘social media barrage’ of harassment, intimidation

Former UFC featherweight “Hammer” Artem Lobov was known for his aggressive offense inside the cage and it appears the one-time “Ultimate Fighter” will be taking the same approach in court, evidenced by a second lawsuit in the works against former friend and SBG Ireland training partner Conor McGregor.

Lobov is accusing McGregor of a “concerted social media barrage” with the intent of “harassing, intimidating and defaming him,” according to a new report from Independent.ie, claiming a “Notorious” retaliation for the original lawsuit Lobov filed just last month over the uneven wealth distribution of Proper 12 whiskey.

And by uneven I mean “Lobov got jack squat.”

In his soon-to-be-released book Lobov details the genesis of Proper 12 and alleges the entire operation was his idea and that “Notorious” instructed him to handle all the research and planning before the execution, relying on “The Hammer’s” college degree and copious contacts in the beverage distribution industry.

Read Lobov’s story firsthand right here.

When news broke of the lawsuit, McGregor voiced his displeasure by calling Lobov a “rat” and according to the report, McGregor’s father also joined the “social media barrage” by lighting up Lobov on Instagram. No word yet on what kind of damages Lobov is seeking in his latest lawsuit but the first is calling for up to $30 million.

Stay tuned.