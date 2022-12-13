Watch Paddy Pimblett celebrate UFC 282 win by partying with giant marshmallow

UFC lightweight loudmouth Paddy Pimblett escaped the UFC 282 pay-per-view (PPV) event last weekend in Las Vegas by squeaking past fellow 155-pound scrapper Jared Gordon in the “Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev” co-main event. Just don’t expect a controversial outcome to dampen “The Baddy’s” spirits, who celebrated his big night by partying at XS Las Vegas with a guy who wears a giant marshmallow on his head.

Related Pimblett Judge Under Review By Commission

Google tells me it’s DJ and music producer “Marshmello” which I probably should have known by now but I’m old and lame and still think Mix Master Ice is the talk of the town (RIP Kangol Kid). The good news, based solely on photos of Pimblett bouncing around the afterparty, is that his foot does not appear to be broken or suffering from ligament damage after injury concerns were raised in his post-fight interview.

“Winners stay Wynning!” the caption said, referencing Wynn properties in Las Vegas. “The Mello Gang came through tonight to celebrate The Baddy at XS Las Vegas and it was UNFORGETTABLE!”

Pretty sure it will be forgotten by the end of the week.

Still no word yet on what’s next for the streaking scouser but the still-annoyed Pimblett is likely to resurface at the upcoming UFC card next March in London. It will be interesting to see how the promotion matches him up after watching him struggle against Gordon at UFC 282 but sooner or later “The Baddy” will have to battle a Top 10 opponent in order to keep the hype train barreling down the proverbial tracks.