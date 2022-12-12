‘Pissed’ Paddy Pimblett has a problem with Joe Rogan’s ‘close fight’ comments at UFC 282 — ‘It’s annoying me’

Paddy Pimblett wants everyone to shut up about his not-close fight at UFC 282.

The lightweight “Baddy” insists he comfortably won his co-main event against Jared Gordon last weekend at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, and doesn’t appreciate the “close fight” narrative started by Joe Rogan during their post-fight interview.

Hopefully he didn’t read these other Twitter comments.

“I’m pretty pissed off to be honest, Joe Rogan came in and said that was a close fight,” Pimblett told Aaron Bronsteter. “What are you on about that it was a close fight? Is everyone smoking proper heavy kush or something? What’s everyone on about? I won! All that matters when you look back in the history books is that I’ve got a green mark, a ‘W’ next to my name. It wasn’t a split decision. It was a unanimous decision. I’m pretty pissed off, to be honest, that people think I lost. It’s annoying me, it’s annoying me a lot.”

If he thinks that’s annoying wait until he sees this.

“I thought Paddy Pimblett lost, I really did,” former UFC champion and color commentator Daniel Cormier said on his YouTube channel (transcribed by Farah Hannoun). “I thought Jared Gordon won the third round, I felt Jared Gordon won the first round. They’re putting a lot less emphasis on Octagon control, especially against the side of the cage. Jared Gordon did not land much in the third round when he was clinching Paddy Pimblett, and I don’t know why. They don’t really give much credence to that anymore, and Pimblett landed more significant strikes in Round 3 even though that was only like two significant strikes, because Gordon was able to press him up against the side of the Octagon so much. Many said this would be the toughest test to date for Paddy Pimblett, and it absolutely proved to be just that.”

Pimblett, 27, improved to 20-3 with his decision win over Gordon and is expected to make his Octagon comeback when the promotion makes its return to The O2 Arena in London, England, in March of 2023, depending on what kind of damage “The Baddy” sustained against “Flash” in “Sin City.”

Time will tell.

For more results and fallout from UFC 282 click here.