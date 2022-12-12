Highlights: Cris Cyborg drops Gabrielle Holloway, cruises to second boxing win on Crawford-Avanesyan undercard

Cristiane Justino picked up her second straight boxing victory to close out 2022.

“Cyborg” popped, dropped, and cruised to a decision win over the unheralded Gabrielle Holloway as part of the Terence Crawford vs. David Avanesyan boxing pay-per-view (PPV) at CHI Health Center last weekend in Omaha, Nebraska.

The Bellator MMA featherweight champ took the fight on short notice.

“I’m really happy, it was really short notice,” Justino (2-0) told Fight Hype. “But they said to me, would you like to fight on the card with Crawford? This was a great opportunity so I said, okay! We trained [less than] two weeks but I’m really happy, I learned a lot in this one and [will] now get ready for the next fight.”

Judges scored it 40-35, 39-36, and 40-34 in favor of Justino.

The 37 year-old Brazilian (26-2, 1 NC) is nearing the end of her Bellator MMA contract and could find herself back on the open market early next year. Potential fights against Cat Zingano and Kayla Harrison remain on the table, depending on where “Cyborg” lands.

Either way, Justino is expected to continue boxing in 2023.