Watch eye-rolling Joe Rogan react in real time to Paddy Pimblett decision at UFC 282

Paddy Pimblett captured a unanimous decision victory over lightweight rival Jared Gordon in the UFC 282 pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event last weekend at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, despite most fans and media outlets scoring the contest in favor of “Flash.”

Check out the official scorecards here.

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan appears to have also favored Gordon in the wake of their 15-minute contest, which may explain his real-time (and somewhat hilarious) reaction to Pimblett’s name being announced by “Veteran Voice of the Octagon,” Bruce Buffer.

Pimblett was both outstruck and outgrappled by Gordon.

“Opinions are like a—holes: Everyone’s got one,” Pimblett told reporters at the UFC 282 post-fight press conference (watch it here). “I know I won that fight. Simple as (that). I deal in facts, and I won a unanimous decision. It’s not like it was a split decision. Look at his face and look at mine. Fights get scored on damage now. I landed a lot more damage. End of (story).”

Or the beginning of the story, depending on what happens in his next fight.