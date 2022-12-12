UFC 283 odds: Jamahal Hill opens as early betting favorite over former champion Glover Teixeira

Jamahal Hill has a history of knocking out Brazilians.

Perhaps “Sweet Dreams” can make the UFC 283 pay-per-view (PPV) main event a nightmare for ex-light heavyweight titleholder Glover Teixeira when they go to war for the vacant strap on Sat., Jan. 21, 2023 at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The bookies certainly like his chances.

Hill opened as the -150 (2/3) betting favorite against +130 (13/10) for the underdog Teixeira, according to BetOnline.ag, though you can expect that line to shift dramatically — in both directions — once the money starts coming in for next month’s showdown.

Teixeira was originally scheduled to fight the winner of Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev; however, that light heavyweight title fight ended in a split draw at UFC 282 (more on that here) and the strap remains vacant, thanks in part to this devastating injury.

As a result, the promotion booked Teixeira and Hill for the UFC 283 main event where Teixeira (33-8) will attempt to reclaim the crown he lost to Jiri Prochazka earlier this year. Falling to “Denisa” snapped a six-fight winning streak for the ageless Brazilian.

As for Hill (11-1, 1 NC), ranked five spots below Teixeira at No. 6, he captured his third straight victory by smashing Thiago Santos at UFC Vegas 59 last August in Las Vegas. “Sweet Dreams” has just seven fights for UFC compared to 22 for Teixeira.

UFC 283 will also feature the flyweight title fight between Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno, who compete for the fourth (and hopefully final) time. Elsewhere on the card, local hero Gilbert Burns collides with fellow welterweight mainstay Neil Magny.

Expect more UFC 283 fight card announcements in the coming weeks.