Latest UFC 283 fight card, PPV lineup for ‘Teixeira vs. Hill’ on Jan. 21 in Rio

Event: UFC 283: “Teixeira vs. Hill”

Date: Sat., Jan. 21, 2023

Location: Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro Brazil

Start times: ESPN+ PPV, ABC, ESPN+ (6 p.m. ET Prelims | 10 p.m. ET Main Card)

UFC 283 Main Event On ESPN+ PPV:

205 lbs.: Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill for vacant light heavyweight title

UFC 283 Co-Main Event On ESPN+ PPV:

125 lbs.: UFC Flyweight Champion Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno

UFC 283 Main Card, Prelims On ESPN+ PPV, ABC, ESPN+:

170 lbs.: Gilbert Burns vs. Neil Magny

125 lbs.: Jessica Andrade vs. Lauren Murphy

170 lbs.: Gabriel Bonfim vs. Mounir Lazzez

145 lbs.: Zarah Fairn vs. Josiane Nunes

185 lbs.: Gregory Rodrigues vs. Brad Tavares

205 lbs.: Ihor Potieria vs. Mauricio Rua

205 lbs.: Paul Craig vs. Johnny Walker

155 lbs.: Ismael Bonfim vs. Terrance McKinney

265 lbs.: Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Jailton Almeida

155 lbs.: Guram Kutateladze vs. Thiago Moises

170 lbs.: Warlley Alves vs. Nicolas Dalby

135 lbs.: Luan Luiz Lacerda vs. Cody Stamann

135 lbs.: Saimon Oliveira vs. Daniel Marcos

*Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change.*

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 283: “Teixeira vs. Hill” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.