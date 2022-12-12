 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Latest UFC 283 fight card, PPV lineup for ‘Teixeira vs. Hill’ on Jan. 21 in Rio

A series of unfortunate events, starting with this devastating injury and ending with this bizarre championship non-finish, led the promotion to hastily book the light heavyweight title fight between former champion Glover Teixeira and 205-pound knockout artist Jamahal Hill for the UFC 283 PPV headliner, not long after flyweight titleholder Deiveson Figueiredo collides with ex-champion and bitter rival Brandon Moreno (yet again) in the UFC 283 PPV co-main event. Viva Brazil!

By Jesse Holland
/ new
UFC 275 Main Event Face-Off Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Event: UFC 283: “Teixeira vs. Hill”
Date: Sat., Jan. 21, 2023
Location: Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro Brazil
Start times: ESPN+ PPV, ABC, ESPN+ (6 p.m. ET Prelims | 10 p.m. ET Main Card)

UFC 283 Main Event On ESPN+ PPV:

205 lbs.: Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill for vacant light heavyweight title

UFC 283 Co-Main Event On ESPN+ PPV:

125 lbs.: UFC Flyweight Champion Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno

UFC 283 Main Card, Prelims On ESPN+ PPV, ABC, ESPN+:

170 lbs.: Gilbert Burns vs. Neil Magny
125 lbs.: Jessica Andrade vs. Lauren Murphy
170 lbs.: Gabriel Bonfim vs. Mounir Lazzez
145 lbs.: Zarah Fairn vs. Josiane Nunes
185 lbs.: Gregory Rodrigues vs. Brad Tavares
205 lbs.: Ihor Potieria vs. Mauricio Rua
205 lbs.: Paul Craig vs. Johnny Walker
155 lbs.: Ismael Bonfim vs. Terrance McKinney
265 lbs.: Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Jailton Almeida
155 lbs.: Guram Kutateladze vs. Thiago Moises
170 lbs.: Warlley Alves vs. Nicolas Dalby
135 lbs.: Luan Luiz Lacerda vs. Cody Stamann
135 lbs.: Saimon Oliveira vs. Daniel Marcos

*Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change.*

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 283: “Teixeira vs. Hill” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania