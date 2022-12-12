Latest UFC 283 fight card, PPV lineup for ‘Teixeira vs. Hill’ on Jan. 21 in Rio

Event: UFC 283: “Teixeira vs. Hill”
Date: Sat., Jan. 21, 2023
Location: Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro Brazil
Start times: ESPN+ PPV, ABC, ESPN+ (6 p.m. ET Prelims | 10 p.m. ET Main Card)
UFC 283 Main Event On ESPN+ PPV:
205 lbs.: Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill for vacant light heavyweight title
UFC 283 Co-Main Event On ESPN+ PPV:
125 lbs.: UFC Flyweight Champion Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno
UFC 283 Main Card, Prelims On ESPN+ PPV, ABC, ESPN+:
170 lbs.: Gilbert Burns vs. Neil Magny
125 lbs.: Jessica Andrade vs. Lauren Murphy
170 lbs.: Gabriel Bonfim vs. Mounir Lazzez
145 lbs.: Zarah Fairn vs. Josiane Nunes
185 lbs.: Gregory Rodrigues vs. Brad Tavares
205 lbs.: Ihor Potieria vs. Mauricio Rua
205 lbs.: Paul Craig vs. Johnny Walker
155 lbs.: Ismael Bonfim vs. Terrance McKinney
265 lbs.: Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Jailton Almeida
155 lbs.: Guram Kutateladze vs. Thiago Moises
170 lbs.: Warlley Alves vs. Nicolas Dalby
135 lbs.: Luan Luiz Lacerda vs. Cody Stamann
135 lbs.: Saimon Oliveira vs. Daniel Marcos
*Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change.*
To check out the latest and greatest UFC 283: “Teixeira vs. Hill” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.
