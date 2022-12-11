Raul Rosas Jr. wants to go to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, for UFC 283, which will take place inside Jeunesse Arena on Jan. 21, 2023, and fight alongside interim Flyweight champion, Brandon Moreno.

UFC 282 was a memorable debut for Rosas Jr. last night (Dec. 10, 2022) inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, submitting Jay Perrin in the first round (watch highlights). With the impressive vicotry, Rosas Jr. became the youngest fighter to win inside the Octagon at just 18 years young.

“El Nino Problema” already wants to get back to action next weekend, but if he can’t do that, he wants to compete in South America next month alongside his Mexican counterpart.

“If there is an opening next week, I’m ready to go back in there next weekend, and if not, I’m ready to step back in there in January in Brazil,” Rosas Jr. told the media during his post-fight interview. “Me and Brandon Moreno can represent the Mexican flag, and it would be an amazing night.”

Rosas Jr. has made it clear he is going after the Bantamweight belt as soon as possible and wants to stay as active as possible.

The 18-year-old has finished six of his seven professional fights, with his lone decision victory coming against Mando Guiterrez on Dana White’s Contender Series when he was just 17 years old.

