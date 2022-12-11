Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) star, Nate Diaz, thinks Darren Till sucks after “The Gorilla” was beaten up and submitted by Dricus Du Plessis last night (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) at UFC 282, which took place inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada (watch highlights).

Indeed, it wasn’t a bad night for the Liverpool, England, native, who may have also sustained an injury in defeat. Nevertheless, that didn’t stop Diaz from kicking Till in the gut while he was down.

Twitter user @Bendaman2001 posted a clip of a Diaz Instagram story, which shows a replay of Du Plessis tapping Till with a caption that reads, “Damn Till sucks.”

Nate Diaz shares his views on Darren Till pic.twitter.com/O2JRU6XZ1A — 176.37 lb Bendaman (@Bendaman2001) December 11, 2022

Diaz is now a free agent since competing in his last contractual fight with the promotion at UFC 279 back in September. There is no news on what he will do next, but there is speculation that he will go box.

As for Till, he has lost three in a row, getting submitted in his last two fights. After going undefeated (5-0-1) to start his UFC career, which led to a Welterweight title shot, he has lost five of his previous six bouts.

The future doesn’t look too bright for Till at the moment; however, UFC President, Dana White, did not seem too worried about the Scouser post-fight, saying that he didn’t think his stock drops much at all because of their “Fight of the Night”-winning performance.

A message from Darren Till pic.twitter.com/OecYMmfs2U — MMA mania (@mmamania) December 11, 2022

For complete UFC 282 results and coverage click here.