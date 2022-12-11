Santa Claus has visited Paddy Pimblett two weeks early, according to Ilia Topuria.

Topuria ran through Bryce Mitchell last night (Dec. 10, 2022) at UFC 282, which took place inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, submitting “Thug Nasty” in the second round (watch highlights) of their Featherweights showdown. In addition to handing Mitchell his first-ever official loss in professional mixed martial arts (MMA), the dominant performance was significant because he will enter the 145-pound Top 10 rankings next week.

While Mitchell was his opponent at UFC 282, the feud between Topuria — a.k.a. Mr Hand Sanitizer — and Pimblett started back up at Thursday's final UFC 282 pre-fight press conference (watch it here).

Watch some of the back-and-forth trash talk:

These two have officially taken over at the #UFC282 press conference! pic.twitter.com/hQAiAXXVkw — UFC (@ufc) December 9, 2022

After his big win over Mitchell on Saturday, Topuria was very critical of Pimblett's controversial decision win over Jared Gordon, claiming he was awarded an early Christmas gift.

"They gave him a Christmas gift right now because he clearly lost the fight,” Topuria told the media during his post-fight interview. “I don't think anyone will disagree with me in this room — Jared won all three rounds. [Pimblett] didn't win any round. But anyways, f—k him. Right now, I'm gonna celebrate my win and like I said before, he's not on my way right now. So god bless everyone who's not on my way. If he cross on my way, then we're gonna put his head like Bryce head tonight."

While Pimblett might have been given a gift, Topuria continues his utter dominance inside the Octagon. He remains perfect (13-0) overall and is riding a four-fight finish streak, with three knockouts and now a submission under his belt. In fact, his lone decision win in his young career came in his UFC debut against Youssef Zalal (on short notice).

As for what is next for the Georgian-Spanish fighter, he called for a fight with Brian Ortega, who was last in action at UFC Long Island earlier this year.

