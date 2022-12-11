Jared Gordon has reacted to his controversial unanimous decision loss to Paddy Pimblett last night (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) at UFC 282, which took place inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

After 10 straight finishes, the ringside judges finally had some work to do in “Sin City.” And it was not good ... at all. “Flash” dropped a curious unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) to Pimblett in the pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event of the evening, and the entire mixed martial arts (MMA) community freaked out.

And deservedly so (check out the awful scorecard here).

Several hours after the 155-pound clash, Gordon reacted to the controversial decision via social media, saying pretty much what everyone else other than Pimblett and Co. thought.

“I was robbed everyone knows it,” Gordon wrote on Twitter. “I … I can cry about it but I been back from worst and gods plan is the best plan so I know there’s something big to come from it.”

Instead of picking up the biggest win of his career and derailing “The Baddy” hype train, Gordon has alternated wins and losses in his last four fights since returning to Lightweight. As for Pimblett, he doubled down and defended the controversial decision in his post-fight interview with the media (watch it here).

