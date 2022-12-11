Well, that was sure was quick ... and odd.

Moments after UFC 282’s disappointing pay-per-view (PPV) main event between Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev concluded, company President, Dana White, announced that former Light Heavyweight champion, Glover Teixeira, will fight for the still-vacant division crown against top-ranked contender, Jamahal Hill, at UFC 283, which will take place inside Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Jan. 21, 2023.

It was a random and shocking announcement because UFC 282’s main event, which was elevated to the headliner after Jiri Prochazka vacated the 205-pound belt because of a serious shoulder injury, wasn’t a terrible fight (see scorecard here).

White, though, thought the complete opposite and immediately felt the need to stick it to Ankalaev and Blachowicz, who had puzzling (and perhaps irritating) post-fight reactions immediately after the split draw was read.

"Give the belt to [Magomed]

Ankalaev."



“You do Glover versus Jamahal Hill in Brazil for the vacant title — done,” a glib White quipped at UFC 282’s post-fight press conference (watch it here).

Hill, (11-1-1) was scheduled for his third straight main event against Anthony Smith on March 11, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada; however, that obviously will not be happening. The No. 7-ranked Light Heavyweight is on a three-fight win streak with three knockouts over Thiago Santos, Johnny Walker, and Jimmy Crute.

Hill reacted to his title shot on his social media:

Teixeira, meanwhile, was scheduled to headline UFC 282 before Prochazka had to bail. He passed on the opportunity to compete for the vacant 205-pound title, which in hindsight appears to have worked out for him swimmingly. The 43-year-old veteran is coming off a “Fight of the Year” candidate with Prochazka at UFC 275, in which he lost his title via fifth-round submission.

