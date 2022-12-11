 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Swerve! Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill booked for UFC 283 main event

Well, that was sure was quick ... and odd.

Moments after UFC 282’s disappointing pay-per-view (PPV) main event between Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev concluded, company President, Dana White, announced that former Light Heavyweight champion, Glover Teixeira, will fight for the still-vacant division crown against top-ranked contender, Jamahal Hill, at UFC 283, which will take place inside Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Jan. 21, 2023.

It was a random and shocking announcement because UFC 282’s main event, which was elevated to the headliner after Jiri Prochazka vacated the 205-pound belt because of a serious shoulder injury, wasn’t a terrible fight (see scorecard here).

White, though, thought the complete opposite and immediately felt the need to stick it to Ankalaev and Blachowicz, who had puzzling (and perhaps irritating) post-fight reactions immediately after the split draw was read.

“You do Glover versus Jamahal Hill in Brazil for the vacant title — done,” a glib White quipped at UFC 282’s post-fight press conference (watch it here).

Hill, (11-1-1) was scheduled for his third straight main event against Anthony Smith on March 11, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada; however, that obviously will not be happening. The No. 7-ranked Light Heavyweight is on a three-fight win streak with three knockouts over Thiago Santos, Johnny Walker, and Jimmy Crute.

Hill reacted to his title shot on his social media:

Teixeira, meanwhile, was scheduled to headline UFC 282 before Prochazka had to bail. He passed on the opportunity to compete for the vacant 205-pound title, which in hindsight appears to have worked out for him swimmingly. The 43-year-old veteran is coming off a “Fight of the Year” candidate with Prochazka at UFC 275, in which he lost his title via fifth-round submission.

