Paddy Pimblett returned to action at UFC 282 last night (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) in Las Vegas, Nevada, fighting a slow and careful fight against Jared Gordon for three hard rounds. At the end of the bout, Pimblett saw his hand raised with 29-28x3 scores, despite many people believing Gordon had done more than enough to win (see scorecards here).
Gordon had a lot of success early on stepping in and touching Pimblett’s chin, while “The Baddy” rallied back through the first with several strong forward rushes, unloading combinations on his covered up opponent.
Round two saw Gordon turning to the clinch heavily to control Pimblett against the cage. Pimblett managed to get some good striking off in the position, hammering Gordon’s head with elbows and almost catching a funky choke.
Round three was similar with both fighters working to stay busy with strikes against the cage. It wasn’t an extremely exciting fight, but it was clear that Gordon had a plan to slow down Pimblett and smother his offense, and he had good success with that.
The Walkouts
Even with the finishes so far, love him or hate him, win or lose, this PPV could use some Paddy Pimblett energy. #UFC282— MacMally (@MacMallyMMA) December 11, 2022
IT IS TIME!!!!!!!! OHHHHHH PADDY THE BADDY #UFC282 pic.twitter.com/sjoK1lC7Rs— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 11, 2022
Pimblett-Gordon time. Winnable for the Danaher brown belt in Gordon, but he throws a lot of volume often just to touch and not really damage. That means there could be a lot of openings for Pimblett to get hit, yes, but also find a takedown. Let's see what gives here.— Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) December 11, 2022
Jared Gordon out to "Edge of Seventeen" by Stevie Nicks— Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) December 11, 2022
Paddy Pimblett to "Lethal Industry" by Sunnery James and Ryan Marciano#UFC282
Here to shock the @JFlashGordonMMA #UFC282 pic.twitter.com/dyPLn0PaVY— UFC_Asia (@UFC_Asia) December 11, 2022
All the fucking wigs— wholesomeMMA (@wholesome_mma) December 11, 2022
HERE. WE. GO!#UFC282 pic.twitter.com/w5CpmZBSMx— UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) December 11, 2022
The most electric entrance in sports today— UFC (@ufc) December 11, 2022
[ #UFC282 | Live on ESPN+ PPV: https://t.co/vZGZfAJS5g ] pic.twitter.com/Icwc1OXKY8
Paddy the rave king #UFC282— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) December 11, 2022
Round 1
Don’t underestimate @JFlashGordonMMA the odds should be even @ufc both great fighters #UFC282— Charles Rosa (@CharlesRosaMMA) December 11, 2022
Paddy vs Jared people’s main event #UFC282— Thiago Moisés (@ThiagoMoisesMMA) December 11, 2022
Interesting, competitive first round. Tuck that chin and get that right hand up, Paddy ... Some scary left hooks coming from Jared Gordon early.— Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) December 11, 2022
Gordon 1-0 #UFC282— Morning Kombat (@morningkombat) December 11, 2022
Gordon cracking Paddy with the left hook with proficiency. Good body work as well. #UFC282— John Hyon Ko (@JHKMMA) December 11, 2022
If Jared Gordon's arms were an inch longer then Paddy would be in a world of trouble #UFC282— José Youngs (@JoseYoungs) December 11, 2022
Round 2
Paddy has his chin up really high. Inviting that left hook. Could see a knockout coming. #UFC282— John Hyon Ko (@JHKMMA) December 11, 2022
People ought to be ashamed for even talking about a fight between Topuria and this man. Trying to get the poor lad killed smh.— Ben Fowlkes (@benfowlkesMMA) December 11, 2022
The entire UFC lightweight division realizing Paddy Pimblett has a complete inability to defend punches pic.twitter.com/lz7Yeywokz— Luca Fury (@FurysFightPicks) December 11, 2022
#UFC282 Good fight.— unBROKEN MMA (@richiemgr) December 11, 2022
Gordon's wrestling is real hard nose.
Gordon is putting his chin on the line too saying knock me out
Good round I’ll say 10-9 JG— Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) December 11, 2022
Gordon has to feel confident winning the grappling exchanges aswell as what’s happening on the feet. #UFC282— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) December 11, 2022
This paddy fella has got a chin on him #ufc282— Javid Basharat (@JavidBasharat) December 11, 2022
Paddy Pimblett eating shots like: #UFC282 pic.twitter.com/MmaMPMGJFg— MacMally (@MacMallyMMA) December 11, 2022
Round 3
Gordon won most of round 2, but Pimblett might've stolen it with big flurries and some good counterpunching.— Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) December 11, 2022
20-18 Gordon for me. But two very close rounds. Could be any score here. #UFC282— Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) December 11, 2022
Paddy is down 2-0 despite a strong finish to R2. He needs a finish in Round 3!— Funky (@Benaskren) December 11, 2022
I think Paddy took RD 2. I have it 1 round a piece! #UFC282— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) December 11, 2022
Ilia Topuria itching to get his hands on Paddy #UFC282— Morning Kombat (@morningkombat) December 11, 2022
If it continues on like this and they give paddy the decision throw the whole promotion in the garbage #UFC282— Jessica Knapik ✨ (@JessicaKnapik) December 11, 2022
Hard to imagine a worse outcome for Paddy than a decision loss. When you get KO'd or submitted, you always have the "I just got caught" excuse. Not much you can say after getting out-fought for 15 mins.#UFC282— Tom Taylor (@TomTayMMA) December 11, 2022
Most sportsbooks have Jared Gordon upwards of +400 to win by decision.— James Lynch (@LynchOnSports) December 11, 2022
Time is running out for Paddy Pimblett #UFC282
Jared Gordon fighting around 3 like a gritty veteran. #UFC282— Simon Samano (@SJSamano) December 11, 2022
Honestly, Pimblett is landing the better strikes in this boring third round. #UFC282— Shakiel Mahjouri (@Shak_Fu) December 11, 2022
The hype is over #UFC282— Renato Moicano UFC (@moicanoufc) December 11, 2022
The Aftermath
Not a good fight for Paddy win or lose.— The Todd Atkins Show (@ToddAtkinsMMA) December 11, 2022
Gordon might win that, might not. It's close. Either way, the hype behind Pimblett's eventual ascension as a title contender probably slows a bit after tonight.— Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) December 11, 2022
Paddy kinda got handled tho— Mike “Beast Boy” Davis (@MikeDavisMMA) December 11, 2022
THE BADDY DOES IT AGAIN!— UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) December 11, 2022
Paddy Pimblett takes the unanimous decision in our #UFC282 co-main! pic.twitter.com/0KIsRMJXPM
Robbery— Michael Johnson (@Menace155) December 11, 2022
Scores: All three have it 29-28 for Pimblett. BULL SHIT #UFC282— Kevin Iole (@KevinI) December 11, 2022
Wow. Paddy Pimblett rallies late and ultimately takes the 29-28 decision over Jared Gordon. "That wasn't close," Pimblett says after. I'd have to disagree. Had that 29-28 for Gordon. #UFC282— Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) December 11, 2022
The refs on that discord chat . They know damn well my boy Paddy didn’t win that #UFC282— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) December 11, 2022
ROBBERY!!!!!!!!!!!!! #UFC282— Anatomy of a Fighter (@WillHarrisAOAF) December 11, 2022
