‘ROBBERY!’ Fans and fighters react to Paddy Pimblett’s controversial UFC 282 win

Despite landing fewer strikes in every round, Paddy Pimblett was awarded a unanimous decision win over Jared Gordon at UFC 282. Here’s what Twitter thought of that ...

By Ryan Harkness
Paddy Pimblett returned to action at UFC 282 last night (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) in Las Vegas, Nevada, fighting a slow and careful fight against Jared Gordon for three hard rounds. At the end of the bout, Pimblett saw his hand raised with 29-28x3 scores, despite many people believing Gordon had done more than enough to win (see scorecards here).

Gordon had a lot of success early on stepping in and touching Pimblett’s chin, while “The Baddy” rallied back through the first with several strong forward rushes, unloading combinations on his covered up opponent.

Round two saw Gordon turning to the clinch heavily to control Pimblett against the cage. Pimblett managed to get some good striking off in the position, hammering Gordon’s head with elbows and almost catching a funky choke.

Round three was similar with both fighters working to stay busy with strikes against the cage. It wasn’t an extremely exciting fight, but it was clear that Gordon had a plan to slow down Pimblett and smother his offense, and he had good success with that.

Follow along with Twitter below, from the opening walkouts to the final bell and aftermath to see what fighters and fans are saying about that Pimblett decision win.

The Walkouts

Round 1

Round 2

Round 3

The Aftermath

