Paddy Pimblett returned to action at UFC 282 last night (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) in Las Vegas, Nevada, fighting a slow and careful fight against Jared Gordon for three hard rounds. At the end of the bout, Pimblett saw his hand raised with 29-28x3 scores, despite many people believing Gordon had done more than enough to win (see scorecards here).

Gordon had a lot of success early on stepping in and touching Pimblett’s chin, while “The Baddy” rallied back through the first with several strong forward rushes, unloading combinations on his covered up opponent.

Round two saw Gordon turning to the clinch heavily to control Pimblett against the cage. Pimblett managed to get some good striking off in the position, hammering Gordon’s head with elbows and almost catching a funky choke.

Round three was similar with both fighters working to stay busy with strikes against the cage. It wasn’t an extremely exciting fight, but it was clear that Gordon had a plan to slow down Pimblett and smother his offense, and he had good success with that.

Follow along with Twitter below, from the opening walkouts to the final bell and aftermath to see what fighters and fans are saying about that Pimblett decision win.

The Walkouts

Even with the finishes so far, love him or hate him, win or lose, this PPV could use some Paddy Pimblett energy. #UFC282 — MacMally (@MacMallyMMA) December 11, 2022

IT IS TIME!!!!!!!! OHHHHHH PADDY THE BADDY #UFC282 pic.twitter.com/sjoK1lC7Rs — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 11, 2022

Pimblett-Gordon time. Winnable for the Danaher brown belt in Gordon, but he throws a lot of volume often just to touch and not really damage. That means there could be a lot of openings for Pimblett to get hit, yes, but also find a takedown. Let's see what gives here. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) December 11, 2022

Jared Gordon out to "Edge of Seventeen" by Stevie Nicks



Paddy Pimblett to "Lethal Industry" by Sunnery James and Ryan Marciano#UFC282 — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) December 11, 2022

All the fucking wigs — wholesomeMMA (@wholesome_mma) December 11, 2022

Paddy the rave king #UFC282 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) December 11, 2022

Round 1

Don’t underestimate @JFlashGordonMMA the odds should be even @ufc both great fighters #UFC282 — Charles Rosa (@CharlesRosaMMA) December 11, 2022

Paddy vs Jared people’s main event #UFC282 — Thiago Moisés (@ThiagoMoisesMMA) December 11, 2022

Interesting, competitive first round. Tuck that chin and get that right hand up, Paddy ... Some scary left hooks coming from Jared Gordon early. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) December 11, 2022

Gordon cracking Paddy with the left hook with proficiency. Good body work as well. #UFC282 — John Hyon Ko (@JHKMMA) December 11, 2022

If Jared Gordon's arms were an inch longer then Paddy would be in a world of trouble #UFC282 — José Youngs (@JoseYoungs) December 11, 2022

Round 2

Paddy has his chin up really high. Inviting that left hook. Could see a knockout coming. #UFC282 — John Hyon Ko (@JHKMMA) December 11, 2022

People ought to be ashamed for even talking about a fight between Topuria and this man. Trying to get the poor lad killed smh. — Ben Fowlkes (@benfowlkesMMA) December 11, 2022

The entire UFC lightweight division realizing Paddy Pimblett has a complete inability to defend punches pic.twitter.com/lz7Yeywokz — Luca Fury (@FurysFightPicks) December 11, 2022

#UFC282 Good fight.

Gordon's wrestling is real hard nose.

Gordon is putting his chin on the line too saying knock me out — unBROKEN MMA (@richiemgr) December 11, 2022

Good round I’ll say 10-9 JG — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) December 11, 2022

Gordon has to feel confident winning the grappling exchanges aswell as what’s happening on the feet. #UFC282 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) December 11, 2022

This paddy fella has got a chin on him #ufc282 — Javid Basharat (@JavidBasharat) December 11, 2022

Round 3

Gordon won most of round 2, but Pimblett might've stolen it with big flurries and some good counterpunching. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) December 11, 2022

20-18 Gordon for me. But two very close rounds. Could be any score here. #UFC282 — Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) December 11, 2022

Paddy is down 2-0 despite a strong finish to R2. He needs a finish in Round 3! — Funky (@Benaskren) December 11, 2022

I think Paddy took RD 2. I have it 1 round a piece! #UFC282 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) December 11, 2022

Ilia Topuria itching to get his hands on Paddy #UFC282 — Morning Kombat (@morningkombat) December 11, 2022

If it continues on like this and they give paddy the decision throw the whole promotion in the garbage #UFC282 — Jessica Knapik ✨ (@JessicaKnapik) December 11, 2022

Hard to imagine a worse outcome for Paddy than a decision loss. When you get KO'd or submitted, you always have the "I just got caught" excuse. Not much you can say after getting out-fought for 15 mins.#UFC282 — Tom Taylor (@TomTayMMA) December 11, 2022

Most sportsbooks have Jared Gordon upwards of +400 to win by decision.



Time is running out for Paddy Pimblett #UFC282 — James Lynch (@LynchOnSports) December 11, 2022

Jared Gordon fighting around 3 like a gritty veteran. #UFC282 — Simon Samano (@SJSamano) December 11, 2022

Honestly, Pimblett is landing the better strikes in this boring third round. #UFC282 — Shakiel Mahjouri (@Shak_Fu) December 11, 2022

The hype is over #UFC282 — Renato Moicano UFC (@moicanoufc) December 11, 2022

The Aftermath

Not a good fight for Paddy win or lose. — The Todd Atkins Show (@ToddAtkinsMMA) December 11, 2022

Gordon might win that, might not. It's close. Either way, the hype behind Pimblett's eventual ascension as a title contender probably slows a bit after tonight. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) December 11, 2022

Paddy kinda got handled tho — Mike “Beast Boy” Davis (@MikeDavisMMA) December 11, 2022

THE BADDY DOES IT AGAIN!



Paddy Pimblett takes the unanimous decision in our #UFC282 co-main! pic.twitter.com/0KIsRMJXPM — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) December 11, 2022

Robbery — Michael Johnson (@Menace155) December 11, 2022

Scores: All three have it 29-28 for Pimblett. BULL SHIT #UFC282 — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) December 11, 2022

Wow. Paddy Pimblett rallies late and ultimately takes the 29-28 decision over Jared Gordon. "That wasn't close," Pimblett says after. I'd have to disagree. Had that 29-28 for Gordon. #UFC282 — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) December 11, 2022

The refs on that discord chat . They know damn well my boy Paddy didn’t win that #UFC282 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) December 11, 2022

