Talented Light Heavyweight veterans Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev clashed TONIGHT (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) in the pay-per-view (PPV) main event of UFC 282, which took place inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Originally scheduled for the co-main event, the winner of the 205-pound showdown was expected to challenge the winner of Jiri Prochazka vs. Glover Teixeira. But, Prochazka’s shoulder exploded and Teixeira wasn’t thrilled with his options, bumping the noteworthy co-headliner to the top of the card with the vacant Light Heavyweight title on the line.

Blachowicz was a former champion looking to reclaim his throne, while Ankalaev has been out here compiling the second-longest win streak in the division’s history (nine), scoring big wins over Anthony Smith, Thiago Santos and Volkan Oezdemir, among others. On paper, it was going to be a hard-hitting technical scrap. And that’s exactly how it all played out, with both fighters battling back-and-forth en route to a split draw.

Low kick from Jan got the action started, then another, as Ankalaev herked and jerked, looking to exploit an opening. Two more low kicks from Jan, with Ankalaev finally scoring with a front kick, then a counter right hand. Big right hand from Jan that just missed, along with Ankalaev’s two heavy counter shots. They trade leg kicks in the center of the cage, with Jan landing a looping right hand moments later. Nice hard right from Jan down the middle, swelling up Ankalaev’s right eye. High kick from Ankalaev is blocked. Ankalaev loaded up on a heavy combination, but connected with nothing but air. Nice front kick from Ankalaev pushed Jan into the fence. Nice body work from Jan as Ankalaev continues to rely on the front kick to the gut.

Close first round, with Ankalaev showing a bit more damage. Jan missed with a wild combination early and Ankalaev almost took his head off with a high kick counter. Nice right hand from Jan as Ankalaev continued to punish the Poles body with front kicks. Jan bounced another fist off Ankalaev’s forehead and peppered him with low kicks. Ankalaev with an inside low kick of his own as Jan pumped a jab. Nice uppercut flurry from Jan, then a jab as the Dagestani kept pushing forward. Hard left hook landed for Ankalaev, then another as he pushed him off with a front kick to the belly. Hard low kick dropped Ankalaev for a second, then Jan went to work as Ankalaev held his leg. Ankalaev recovered well, but his lead leg appeared compromised as he switched stances. Inside leg kick from Jan, but Ankalaev drilled him with a right hook counter. Ankalaev dove in for a quick takedown with 10 seconds on the clock, but Jan remained upright. Solid round for the former champion.

Jan opened up round three with a monster inside low kick — you can tell Ankalaev is in serious pain. Hard kick to the body then Jan found a home for another inside low kick ... brutal. Right hand, body kick combo for Jan as Ankalaev responded with a series of crisp jabs. Hard left jab from Ankalaev, then a front kick as he appeared to find a second wind mid-round. Low kicks from Jan had Ankalaev hopping in pain, but he continued to fire back. He dove in for another takedown, but Jan was able to defend along the cage. That’s pretty much how the rest of the round played out, with Ankalaev finally getting him on the canvas with less than 10 seconds on the clock. Better round for Ankalaev, but the optics of him jumping around like a wounded jack rabbit are bad.

Between rounds, Ankalaev’s corner implored him to look for more takedowns. And 20 seconds in, Ankalaev had Jan tangled up against the fence, looking to grab a single. Both fighters trade knees in the clinch, then he scored a picturesque takedown with more than three minutes to go. Ankalaev in full guard tried to rain down some damage, but Jan did a great job of tying up his hands while squirming toward the cage. He was able to get into a seated position, but Ankalaev was behind him, peppering him with short shots to the face. Ankalaev flattened him out on his back and started to grind from half guard. Jan did well from the bottom, blocking most shots, but that was a big comeback round for Ankalaev.

Fifth and final frame and it was close. Jan needed to remain upright for the final five minutes and Ankalaev needed to dominate on the ground like he did in round four. Both fighters hugged and we were off ... and Jan was on his back in 10 seconds, overreacting to a feint and getting himself in immediate trouble. Ankalaev worked the ground-and-pound, but he was clearly running on fumes. Jan tried to kick him off and work for a kimura sweep, but Ankalaev wasn’t having it. Ankalaev trapped Jan’s right hand behind him and was drilling him with short lefts. Jan responded with backward elbows, but Ankalaev was getting the better of the exchanges. Jan started to cover up and fight his wrists, and it was looking dire. Ankalaev changed position, looking for an arm triangle, but he didn’t have enough room. So, he just went back the ground-and-pound, with Jan in danger of getting the fight waived off. It never came, though, with Ankalaev finishing so strong after a poor early going.

It was an odd scene post-fight, with Blachowicz telling Joe Rogan that Ankalaev should win the belt. Meanwhile, Ankalaev just kept asking, “where’s my belt, where’s me belt???” In the end, the 205-pound crown remains vacant and it would appear that an immediate rematch is in order.

Unless, of course, Glover Teixeira wants to get involved.

Final result: Ankalaev and Blachowicz fight to a split draw

