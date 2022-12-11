 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC 282 bonuses: All fighters with finishes collect $50K

By Dan Hiergesell
Magomed Ankalaev seemed to have done enough to capture the vacant UFC light heavyweight title over Jan Blachowicz last night (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) at UFC 282 live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, but the judges ultimately deemed the main event a split draw (official scorecard HERE).

In addition to the light heavyweight headliner, UFC 282 spit out a collection of memorable finishes and impressive performances. Check them out below and let us know which one stood out the most:

  • Cameron Saaiman proved that age is just a number as the 21-year-old made good on his Octagon debut with a third-round TKO stoppage over Steven Koslow
  • T.J. Brown spoiled the UFC debut of Contender Series standout Erik Silva with a late submission (highlights HERE)
  • Featherweight juggernaut Billy Quarantillo scored another comeback victory when he stopped former lightweight contender Alexander Hernandez with a second-round TKO
  • Middleweight veteran Chris Curtis scored another Octagon knockout when he viciously stopped Joaquin Buckley in the second round (see it HERE)
  • Edmen Shahbazyan finally returned to the middleweight win column with a blistering second-round TKO win over Dalcha Lungiambula
  • Heavyweight contender Jairzinho Rozenstruik made quick work of Chris Daukaus with a 23-second knockout (watch HERE)
  • Raul Rosas Jr. became the youngest fighter to compete inside of the Octagon at 18 years of age and ended up smoking bantamweight Jay Perrin with a first-round submission
  • Ilia Topuria handed Bryce Mitchell his first professional loss with an impressive second-round submission (highlights HERE)
  • Darren Till tasted another submission loss when Dricus du Plessis scored a third-round rear-naked choke
  • Welterweight contender Santiago Ponzinibbio scored a come-from-behind TKO finish over late-replacement Alex Morono (see it HERE)
  • Paddy Pimblett narrowly escaped Jared Gordon in an entertaining, but very controversial lightweight co-main event

In order to sift through the action and see which fighters took home a cool $50,000, we take a closer look at the official UFC 282 post-fight bonus winners below:

Fight of the Night: Dricus du Plessis vs. Darren Till

Performance of the Night: Santiago Ponzinibbio

Performance of the Night: Ilia Topuria

Performance of the Night: Raul Rosas Jr.

Performance of the Night: Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Performance of the Night: Edmen Shahbazyan

Performance of the Night: Chris Curtis

Performance of the Night: Billy Quarantillo

Performance of the Night: T.J. Brown

Performance of the Night: Cameron Saaiman

For complete UFC 282 results and coverage click here.

