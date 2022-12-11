 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Pic: Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon official scorecard | UFC 282

By Dan Hiergesell
/ new

Paddy Pimblett pushed his UFC record to 4-0 last night (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) at UFC 282 live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, with a unanimous decision win over Jared Gordon in the co-main event. However, not all were convinced that “Baddy” did enough to actually get the victory.

LIVE! Watch UFC 282 PPV On ESPN+ Here!

YEAR-END PPV BLOWOUT! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) closes out its final pay-per-view (PPV) of the year on Sat., Dec. 10, 2022, with a battle for the vacant Light Heavyweight crown between former champion and No. 2-ranked contender, Jan Blachowicz, looking to stop the momentum of No. 3-seeded Magomed Ankalaev. In the co-main event of UFC 282, which will take place inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, breakout star, Paddy Pimblett, intends to keep his momentum going at the expense of gritty veteran, Jared Gordon.

Don’t miss a single second of EPIC face-punching action!

Gordon clipped Pimblett early with two clean hooks and a right hand. Pimblett’s hands were too low to defend much of anything, but he kept plodding forward with whipping leg kicks and power punches of his own. Both lightweights went back-and-forth in the second, but it seemed like Pimblett may be gaining some steam.

In Round 3, Gordon utilized his wrestling to pin “Baddy” along the cage. He didn’t land a ton of offense, but Gordon was in control and preventing any attacks from the Englishman. The judges eventually scored the fight and gave Pimblett the unanimous decision win.

Check out the official Pimblett vs. Gordon scorecard below courtesy of UFC:

UFC

Some reacted with surprise considering Gordon’s heavy punches in the first round and his control along the cage in the third. Pimblett believed he won the first two rounds fair and square, but you be the judge.

Did Pimblett do enough to walk away with the win?

For complete UFC 282 results and coverage click here.

In This Stream

UFC 282 live stream updates, video highlights, fight results | Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev

View all 64 stories

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania