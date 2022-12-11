Magomed Ankalaev and Jan Blachowicz fought tooth-and-nail last night (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) at UFC 282 live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, but the main event light heavyweight title fight ended up in a split draw.

Ankalaev seemed to have the better attacks in the early going. Blachowicz was trying to remain crafty and keep the Russian contender guessing, but Ankalaev was dialed in. Ankalaev started to really rely on his speed in the second round, but Blachowicz kept tagging him with nasty leg kicks. One even wobbled Ankalaev and forced him to wrestle along the cage. Blachowicz defended a few takedowns and kept targeting the leg.

Blachowicz opened the third with more hard leg kicks. It really started to take the wind out of Ankalaev’s sails. Blachowicz then started to attack the other leg and completely compromised Ankalaev, who tried his best to score a takedown and finally got one with seconds left in the round.

Blachowicz looked to be tired heading into the fourth. Ankalaev was able to close the gap on the feet to take Blachowicz’s leg kicks away and force him to fight with his back along the cage. Ankalaev went back to his wrestling to score another big takedown. It allowed Ankalaev to rack up valuable top time. It was much of the same in the fifth round as Ankalaev took the action to the canvas and sapped everything Blachowicz had left.

In the end, all three judges scored the main event scrap differently. One judge had it for Blachowicz. Another had it for Ankalaev. The final judge had it tied up, resulting in a 48-47, 46-49, and 47-47 split draw, which keeps the 205-pound title in limbo.

The official scorecard can be seen below courtesy of UFC. Who do you think won this fight?

The #UFC282 main event ends in a split draw. pic.twitter.com/ym9PvdFgDs — UFC (@ufc) December 11, 2022

