Highlights! Santiago Ponzinibbio stuns Alex Morono with comeback knockout | UFC 282 video

By Dan Hiergesell
Santiago Ponzinibbio earned his first knockout win in over four years last night (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) at UFC 282 live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the welterweight contender stopped a red-hot Alex Morono with a comeback third-round TKO (punches).

This fight was competitive from the opening bell, but Morono was getting the better of the exchanges. Despite filling in on short notice he was outpacing Ponzinibbio almost the entire way. However, Ponzinibbio packs one of the best right hands in the division and he let it loose in the third round. It connected twice and sent Morono crashing onto the canvas. Ponzinibbio rained down a final blow before the referee finally stepped in for the TKO stoppage.

