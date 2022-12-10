Santiago Ponzinibbio earned his first knockout win in over four years last night (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) at UFC 282 live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the welterweight contender stopped a red-hot Alex Morono with a comeback third-round TKO (punches).

This fight was competitive from the opening bell, but Morono was getting the better of the exchanges. Despite filling in on short notice he was outpacing Ponzinibbio almost the entire way. However, Ponzinibbio packs one of the best right hands in the division and he let it loose in the third round. It connected twice and sent Morono crashing onto the canvas. Ponzinibbio rained down a final blow before the referee finally stepped in for the TKO stoppage.

Check out the late finish below:

SANTIAGO PONZINIBBIO KNOCKS OUT ALEX MORONO WITH ONE OF THE BEST COMEBACKS OF THE YEAR #UFC282 pic.twitter.com/d6CkIlt9OP — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) December 11, 2022

For complete UFC 282 results and coverage click here.