Dricus du Plessis continued his middleweight takeover earlier tonight (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) at UFC 282 live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the South African contender stopped former UFC title challenger Darren Till via third-round submission (rear-naked choke).

Du Plessis was all over Till in the first. He pinned Till along the cage and battered him with short shots. Du Plessis then took Till down and threatened with a rear-naked choke. Till defended nicely, but was completely dominated over the first five minutes. Du Plessis seemed to tire in the second as Till started to tag him with slick strikes from range to regain some serious momentum.

Luckily for du Plessis, he caught his second wind in the third and scored another takedown. From there, du Plessis locked up his fight-ending submission.

Check out the full fight video highlights below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

DARREN TILLLLLLLLL

EVERYONE IS ON THEIR FEET FOR ROUND 3





DRICUS DU PLESSIS TAPS DARREN TILL LATE IN ROUND 3 WITH THE RNC #UFC282

