Highlights! Ilia Topuria mauls Bryce Mitchell for impressive submission | UFC 282 video

By Dan Hiergesell
Ilia Topuria put the featherweight division on high alert earlier tonight (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) at UFC 282 live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the undefeated contender sliced through Bryce Mitchell with a second-round submission (arm-triangle choke).

Topuria was in control of this fight from the get-go. On the feet, the undefeated contender scored heavy leg kicks and power punches from range. Mitchell was too tough for his own good and took a lot of damage trying to get inside for his wrestling. Eventually, Topuria was able to switch gears and use his own grappling skills to grab a hold of an arm-triangle choke along the cage and forced “Thug Nasty” to tap for the first time in his career.

Check out the submission finish below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

Topuria, 25, pushes his UFC record to 5-0 with his performance and improves to 13-0 in his overall career. Many people thought Topuria was going to be able to get a win over Mitchell and raise his featherweight stock even more, but few believed “El Matador” would look this good against someone with real experience. This should land Topuria in the top 10 next week.

