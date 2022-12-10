Edmen Shahbazyan finally returned to the middleweight win column earlier tonight (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) at UFC 282 live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, when “Golden Boy” put a vicious stop to Dalcha Lungiambula with a late second-round TKO (punches).

Shahbazyan had not fought in over one year and was going up against a truly powerful middleweight in Lungiambula so the former contender took his time. From front kicks to short jabs down the middle, Shahbazyan was able to score in spots when he launched his offense. Lungiambula returned favor with some heavy body kicks, but nothing Shahbazyan couldn’t shake off. Late into the second round Shahbazyan landed a series of knees that softened Dalcha up and allowed “Golden Boy” to find the TKO stoppage on the ground.

Check out the finish below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

Shahbazyan, 25, was riding a three-fight losing streak and had not won since a knockout over Brad Tavares back in 2019 so this was a big victory for the middleweight striker. Hopefully this performance gives Shahbazyan the momentum he needs to start working his way back into the division’s top 15.

