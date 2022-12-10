Chris Curtis once again lived up to his “Action Man” nickname earlier tonight (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) at UFC 282 live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the middleweight contender stopped powerhouse Joaquin Buckley with a nasty second-round knockout (punches).

Despite showing off high-level defense in the first round, Curtis may have fallen behind on the scorecards due to the sheer output of Buckley (he was on pace for 300 strikes thrown). Buckley kept plodding forward in the second round and launched a high kick. Curtis was able to catch it and uncorked a wicked left hand that planted Buckley on the canvas. “Action Man” poured on some insurance shots before the referee stepped in.

Check out the knockout stoppage below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

Curtis, 35, is now 4-1 as a member of the UFC middleweight division with three equally-impressive knockouts. The MMA journeyman already had a number next to his name coming into this fight, but Curtis should get another crack at the top 10 his next time out.

For complete UFC 282 results and coverage click here.