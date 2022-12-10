Lightweight British breakout star-in-the-making, Paddy Pimblett, was promoted to the pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event stage, booked to battle gritty veteran, Jared Gordon, at UFC 282 TONIGHT (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Pimblett is clearly on the fast track to super stardom, winning his first three fights inside the Octagon in spectacular and electric fashion. He’s already more popular than just about every non-UFC champion outside of a handful of names like Conor McGregor and Jorge Masvidal. However, he was up against the most established test of his young career in Gordon. Indeed, “Flash” is a durable, hard-nosed grinder who has won four of his last five bouts heading into this marquee match.

Will Pimblett rocket into the stratosphere to closeout 2022 or will Gordon spoil the “The Baddy” bash?

IT’S TIME FOR THE PEOPLE’S MAIN EVENT!

Live updates will begin to flow below the moment the two fighters make their way to the Octagon ...

Gordon, the “B-side” in this 155-pound showdown, was the first to make the walk to the cage to the dulcet tones of Stevie Nicks:

Then it was time for “The Baddy” show:

Round one:

The crowd was going absolutely bananas throughout Pimblett’s entrance — it was like a 1996 rave. Both fighters touched gloves and we were off ... High kick from Pimblett missed early, but he landed a nice hard straight left moments later. Nice combination upstairs from Pimblett, with Gordon firing back with a hard left hand. Another left from Gordon stung Pimblett, who took his foot off the gas for a minute. Low kick from Gordon, then another as Pimblett responded in kind. Gordon finding a home for the left hand — Pimblett can’t block it. Low kick from Pimblett, but Gordon drilled him with a right hook. Pimblett carries his hands way too low in close. Both fighters trade low kicks, then a high kick that missed. Pimblett rushed in with a barrage, but Gordon caught him again with the left. Pimblett scored with a right hook as “The Baddy” continued to chip away at his legs. Pimblett with a trip takedown with 30 seconds remaining in the round, but Gordon reversed last-minute and ended up on top, drilling him with a hard elbow as the bell blared. Solid round for Gordon.

Round two:

High kick from Pimblett blocked early, but the low kick continues to pay dividends. Front kick from Pimblett, then a left high kick, but Gordon continued to walk him down. Uppercut from Pimblett scores, but Gordon didn’t budge. Gordon finally checked a low kick, then put together a nice combination along the cage. Pimblett with a hard body shot as Gordon countered with a hard left hand. Gordon with an awkward takedown along the fence and Pimblett locked in a bulldog choke-like submission, but he was out of position and gave it up. They got back to their feet, but Gordon was still looking to get the fight horizontal. Huge right hook from Gordon on the break, then a left hook moments later. Pimblett with a right hand, then a low kick, but got blasted with a right hook. Pimblett countered with a right of his own before Gordon tied him up along the fence. Pimblett finally shucked him off and then went top work in the corner. Gordon fired back with another hard left, then was poked in the eye with 15 seconds on the clock. Nice combinations from Pimblett late, a much better round for the Brit.

To the third and final round we go #UFC282 pic.twitter.com/CuGFbjwsu5 — UFC (@ufc) December 11, 2022

Round three:

It seemed like Pimblett needed a convincing round late to even out the scorecards (if it wasn’t already even). Gordon was in on a takedown within the first 30 seconds, with Pimblett crashing face-first into the canvas. He got back to a knee, then both feet, with Gordon draped on his back. Gordon tried to knock his legs out from underneath him, but Pimblett was able to turn and fight for an underhook with his back up against the fence. Two minutes in the tank and Gordon was still grinding for the takedown. Pimblett with a nice high knee to the face in the clinch, with referee Herb Dean warning them to get to work. And Pimblett obliged, dropping some hard, short elbows. With two minutes to go Pimblett finally broke free, but Gordon drilled him with a left hook on the break. Gordon was back on him moments later, mushing him up against the cage and angling for a takedown. Pimblett went for a trip and Gordon landed on his back, maneuvering for a rear-naked choke but he was too high. In the ensuing scramble, Pimblett ended up behind him and Gordon piggy-backed him to end the fight. Difficult round to score, but it appeared like Gordon took it.

For the first time tonight we go to the judges - drop them scorecards #UFC282 pic.twitter.com/C1PUm1VBKT — UFC (@ufc) December 11, 2022

FINAL RESULT: Pimblett def. Gordon via unanimous decision (29-28 x3) — See Official Scorecard Here

STILL UNDEFEATED IN THE OCTAGON!!



Paddy Pimblett takes the UD victory in your #UFC282 co-main event pic.twitter.com/8QxhdI9fZT — UFC (@ufc) December 11, 2022

