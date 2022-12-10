UFC 282 results: Dricus du Plessis mangles Darren Till, strangles the Scouser late

Middleweight strikers Darren Till and Dricus du Plessis hooked ‘em up at UFC 282 tonight (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

It’s no secret that times have been tough for Till. The former Welterweight title challenger hoped that a Middleweight move would revive his career, but he’s lost two of three bouts at 185 pounds. Du Plessis, meanwhile, has won three straight UFC fights, proving that he is a serious threat at the highest level of mixed martial arts (MMA).

Till was in dire need of a win, while du Plessis — the former KSW Welterweight champion — had much more wiggle room. In the end, du Plessis was just too much for “The Gorilla,” smashing him in the first round and then finishing him off in the third and final frame (watch highlights).

du Plessis got the action started with a low kick as Till applied early pressure. Left hand from Till, then a short counter from du Plessis, who dropped down for a takedown. He got Till on his knees mushed up against the cage, boxing his left ear, then his mid-section as Till assured the referee he was fine. du Plessis had Till’s right arm pinned as he continued to batter the Scouser from the side. du Plessis started to hammer Till’s thigh with hard Charlie horses, then went back to hammering the left side of his face. Till finally got to his feet, but du Plessis continued to pour it on from behind him. Till finally spun around and du Plessis stopped beating his face, going for a takedown, which he secured. Moments later he was on Till’s back, body triangle locked in as Till continued to just block punches. du Plessis got his forearm under Till’s throat, but he fought the hands and cleared his airway. du Plessis landed 60 strikes to Till’s zero — that’s how lopsided the round was. With less than one minute to go in the round, Till came back to life, reversing position and finally landing a barrage of shots. du Plessis might have been a little tired, but it was way too little, way too late for Till.

Perhaps Till could capitalize on the momentum heading into round two, with du Plessis clearly fatigued between rounds. Till’s left eye was almost swollen shut at the two got back to action, with du Plessis firing off a high kick to get things started. Till tried to corner him, but du Plessis fired back with a wild combination. Nice straight left hand from Till, then a one-two combination as du Plessis appeared to be recovering from a huge first round output. Till started to snipe from distance, landing a nice elbow upstairs then a knee, which compelled du Plessis to take the fight to the ground. Till got back to his feet quick this time and was able to escape, pot-shotting from distance. Low kick from du Plessis, but Till fired a hard straight left at the exact same time. Superman punch from du Plessis missed its mark as Till began to line him up for his big left hand. Nice combination from Till to the head, followed by an elbow over the top. du Plessis with another takedown in the center of the cage and Till fell back awkwardly as if he tweaked something. In a wild scramble at the end, du Plessis angled for a heel hook, but the horn blared. Much better round for Till, but that first round could have easily been a 10-8.

Third and final frame and Till’s corner was screaming for a finish. Till looking like the fresher fighter early, as du Plessis barreled in with a high elbow. Till still working that left hand, head hunting, as du Plessis countered with a looping hook of his own. Nice straight right hand from du Plessis snapped Till’s head backward. Fight stopped briefly for a cup check and Till want back to work pumping that left hand upstairs. Nice jab from du Plessis, then a left, scoring another takedown moments later and landing in full mount. Till rolled to his belly and du Plessis was on his neck in a minute, with Till tapping almost immediately to the choke.

Till’s back was against the wall and he couldn’t figure out du Plessis this evening. It’s going to be a much longer road back to the top now. du Plessis, meanwhile, proved that he is serious threat to the elite at 185 pounds.

Welcome to the Top 10, “Stillknocks.”

