Video: Watch UFC 282 post-fight press conference live stream

With UFC 282 a wrap after an exciting night (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) of fights on ESPN+ PPV from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, fight fans can now check out the post-fight press conference video above for all the best reaction and official bonus winners.

On a night that featured a main event light heavyweight title fight between top contenders Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev, a co-headliner pitting lightweight star Paddy Pimblett against veteran Jared Gordon, and a featherweight scrap involving undefeated contenders Bryce Mitchell and Ilia Topuria, there will be a lot to discuss now that the action has concluded.

The post-fight presser is scheduled to go live at 1:30 a.m. ET (Sunday). It will feature the biggest winners and losers from the card, as well as company President, Dana White.

