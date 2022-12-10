Jairzinho Rozenstruik looked like a heavyweight killer earlier tonight (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) at UFC 282 live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, when “Bigi Boy” put a brutal stop to fellow contender Chris Daukaus with a 23-second knockout (punches).

Rozenstruik is known to be a slow starter and it’s really hurt him in the past. This time around the heavyweight slugger wasted no more than a few seconds before unloading all hell on Daukaus. Daukaus did what he could to run around the cage and recover, but Rozenstruik was not going to be denied.

Check out the quick knockout finish below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

Rozenstruik, 34, earns a big-time win after dropping his last two Octagon appearances to Alexander Volkov and Curtis Blaydes. If the former kickboxer is going to fight like this every time out he’s going to be a real problem in 2023, especially if the promotion keeps him away from those pesky heavyweight wrestlers.

