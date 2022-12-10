 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Highlights! Jairzinho Rozenstruik demolishes Chris Daukaus with 23-second knockout | UFC 282 video

By Dan Hiergesell
/ new

Jairzinho Rozenstruik looked like a heavyweight killer earlier tonight (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) at UFC 282 live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, when “Bigi Boy” put a brutal stop to fellow contender Chris Daukaus with a 23-second knockout (punches).

LIVE! Watch UFC 282 PPV On ESPN+ Here!

YEAR-END PPV BLOWOUT! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) closes out its final pay-per-view (PPV) of the year on Sat., Dec. 10, 2022, with a battle for the vacant Light Heavyweight crown between former champion and No. 2-ranked contender, Jan Blachowicz, looking to stop the momentum of No. 3-seeded Magomed Ankalaev. In the co-main event of UFC 282, which will take place inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, breakout star, Paddy Pimblett, intends to keep his momentum going at the expense of gritty veteran, Jared Gordon.

Don’t miss a single second of EPIC face-punching action!

Rozenstruik is known to be a slow starter and it’s really hurt him in the past. This time around the heavyweight slugger wasted no more than a few seconds before unloading all hell on Daukaus. Daukaus did what he could to run around the cage and recover, but Rozenstruik was not going to be denied.

Check out the quick knockout finish below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

Rozenstruik, 34, earns a big-time win after dropping his last two Octagon appearances to Alexander Volkov and Curtis Blaydes. If the former kickboxer is going to fight like this every time out he’s going to be a real problem in 2023, especially if the promotion keeps him away from those pesky heavyweight wrestlers.

For complete UFC 282 results and coverage click here.

In This Stream

UFC 282 live stream updates, video highlights, fight results | Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev

View all 64 stories

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania