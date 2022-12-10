 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Highlights! Watch 18-year-old Raul Rosas Jr. submit Jay Perrin with ease at UFC 282

By Dan Hiergesell
/ new

Raul Rosas Jr. became the youngest fighter to compete inside of the Octagon at 18 years of age earlier tonight (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) at UFC 282 live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, finishing fellow bantamweight Jay Perrin with a first-round submission (rear-naked choke).

LIVE! Watch UFC 282 PPV On ESPN+ Here!

YEAR-END PPV BLOWOUT! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) closes out its final pay-per-view (PPV) of the year on Sat., Dec. 10, 2022, with a battle for the vacant Light Heavyweight crown between former champion and No. 2-ranked contender, Jan Blachowicz, looking to stop the momentum of No. 3-seeded Magomed Ankalaev. In the co-main event of UFC 282, which will take place inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, breakout star, Paddy Pimblett, intends to keep his momentum going at the expense of gritty veteran, Jared Gordon.

Don’t miss a single second of EPIC face-punching action!

Despite making a historic Octagon debut Rosas Jr. didn’t seem overwhelmed at all. The 18-year-old kid came out with a Mexican sombrero dancing to his walkout music to the cheer of the crowd. When the fight started Rosas Jr. was able to secure a slamming takedown along the cage and quickly worked towards Perrin’s back. From there, Rosas Jr. implemented his impressive submission skills to lock up the choke and force the tap.

Check out the submission finish below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

Rosas Jr., who hails from the Contender Series, was the betting favorite to take care of business tonight at UFC 282. However, making your UFC debut at 18 years of age is no small feat. The fact that the Mexican fighter made it look easy is downright scary for his overall UFC trajectory heading into 2023.

For complete UFC 282 results and coverage click here.

In This Stream

UFC 282 live stream updates, video highlights, fight results | Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev

View all 64 stories

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania