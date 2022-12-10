Billy Quarantillo pulled off another patented comeback earlier tonight (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) at UFC 282 live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the featherweight fan favorite stopped former lightweight contender Alexander Hernandez with a second-round TKO (punches).

Hernandez looked tremendous in the early going. The cut down to 145 pounds didn’t seem to change his output too much and he was able to overpower and batter Quarantillo on queue. However, Quarantillo has a legendary gas tank and was not going to go away. Hernandez started to tire in the second frame which allowed Quarantillo to unload heavy punches in bunches and find the comeback stoppage.

Check out the TKO finish below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

WHAT A COMEBACK FOR BILLY Q #UFC282 pic.twitter.com/Lx18cbkt4F — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 11, 2022

Quarantillo, 34, seems to do this every time he’s losing a fight. Hernandez had him on the ropes early on, but Quarantillo was able to rely on his cardio and sheer toughness to regain momentum. This victory gets him back in the featherweight win column and pushes his overall UFC record to 5-2.

