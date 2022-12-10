 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Highlights! Billy Quarantillo pulls off bloody comeback TKO over Alexander Hernandez | UFC 282 video

By Dan Hiergesell
Billy Quarantillo pulled off another patented comeback earlier tonight (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) at UFC 282 live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the featherweight fan favorite stopped former lightweight contender Alexander Hernandez with a second-round TKO (punches).

Hernandez looked tremendous in the early going. The cut down to 145 pounds didn’t seem to change his output too much and he was able to overpower and batter Quarantillo on queue. However, Quarantillo has a legendary gas tank and was not going to go away. Hernandez started to tire in the second frame which allowed Quarantillo to unload heavy punches in bunches and find the comeback stoppage.

Quarantillo, 34, seems to do this every time he’s losing a fight. Hernandez had him on the ropes early on, but Quarantillo was able to rely on his cardio and sheer toughness to regain momentum. This victory gets him back in the featherweight win column and pushes his overall UFC record to 5-2.

For complete UFC 282 results and coverage click here.

