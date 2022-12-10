 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Highlights! T.J. Brown spoils Erik Silva’s debut with late submission | UFC 282 video

By Dan Hiergesell
/ new

T.J. Brown returned to the featherweight win column earlier tonight (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) at UFC 282 live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, when “Downtown” spoiled the Octagon debut of Erik Silva with a third-round submission (arm-triangle choke).

LIVE! Watch UFC 282 PPV On ESPN+ Here!

YEAR-END PPV BLOWOUT! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) closes out its final pay-per-view (PPV) of the year on Sat., Dec. 10, 2022, with a battle for the vacant Light Heavyweight crown between former champion and No. 2-ranked contender, Jan Blachowicz, looking to stop the momentum of No. 3-seeded Magomed Ankalaev. In the co-main event of UFC 282, which will take place inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, breakout star, Paddy Pimblett, intends to keep his momentum going at the expense of gritty veteran, Jared Gordon.

Don’t miss a single second of EPIC face-punching action!

Silva was making his UFC debut coming off the Contender Series and he looked solid in the early going. He was able to win a few scrambles and even came out firing in the second round to score hard strikes on the feet. However, Brown was too strong with his wrestling and was able to smother Silva on the canvas for the majority of this fight. It allowed “Downtown” to line up his arm-triangle choke in the third round and put the finishing touches on one of his best UFC outings.

Check out the final moments below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

Brown, 32, is now 3-1 in his last four trips to the Octagon. The MMA journeyman looked to be fizzling out after starting his UFC career with two-straight losses, but he’s turned it around since then and should earn another few fights in 2023.

For complete UFC 282 results and coverage click here.

In This Stream

UFC 282 live stream updates, video highlights, fight results | Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev

View all 64 stories

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania