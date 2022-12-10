T.J. Brown returned to the featherweight win column earlier tonight (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) at UFC 282 live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, when “Downtown” spoiled the Octagon debut of Erik Silva with a third-round submission (arm-triangle choke).

Silva was making his UFC debut coming off the Contender Series and he looked solid in the early going. He was able to win a few scrambles and even came out firing in the second round to score hard strikes on the feet. However, Brown was too strong with his wrestling and was able to smother Silva on the canvas for the majority of this fight. It allowed “Downtown” to line up his arm-triangle choke in the third round and put the finishing touches on one of his best UFC outings.

Check out the final moments below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

Brown, 32, is now 3-1 in his last four trips to the Octagon. The MMA journeyman looked to be fizzling out after starting his UFC career with two-straight losses, but he’s turned it around since then and should earn another few fights in 2023.

For complete UFC 282 results and coverage click here.