After a risqué weigh in on Friday, Australian boxer Ebanie “Blonde Bomber” Bridges (9-1, 4 KO) defended her IBF female bantamweight title against Shannon O’Connell (23-7-1, 11 KO) earlier today (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) live on DAZN from inside First Direct Arena in Leeds, England.

On Friday, the fighter known as “Blonde Bomber” caught the combat community off guard with a rather scandalous weigh-ins outfit. The Australian champion is known to show off her physique when stepping on the scale, but this time around Bridges was hoping to promote her new OnlyFans page. Check out the weigh in below:

Luckily, “Blonde Bomber” can actually fight as well. That’s why her title bout opposite O’Connell created quite the buzz this past week. Bridges was coming off three-straight wins including a recent unanimous decision over María Cecilia Roman to claim the IBF female bantamweight title. It was going to be up to O’Connell to give the champion a run for her money.

O’Connell lived up to her billing early on and landed a massive right hand that wobbled Bridges towards the end of the first round. “Blonde Bomber” immediately returned the favor in Round 2 with a staggering knockdown. O’Connell was slow to her feet, but the fight continued. From that point on the two bantamweight fighters exchanged heavy leather at every turn. Bridges had a power advantage, but O’Connell hung in the pocket to counter on queue.

In the end, it was Bridges who did enough damage and scored a brutal combination along the ropes in Round 8 that prompted the referee to step in for the TKO stoppage. Check out the full fight video highlights below courtesy of DAZN:

