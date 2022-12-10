The wait is over as UFC 282 gets underway later tonight (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It will be the final PPV event of the year for UFC and the promotion is pulling out all the stops.

Leading the way will be a main event clash between Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev for the vacant UFC light heavyweight title. The co-headliner will feature the PPV debut of surging lightweight star Paddy Pimblett as he takes on Jared Gordon. UFC 282 will also features the likes of Darren Till vs. Dricus du Plessis, Bryce Mitchell vs. Ilia Topuria, and Chris Curtis vs. Joaquin Buckley. Not to mention the Octagon debut of 18-year upstart Raul Rosas Jr.

This fight week has been eventful to say the least. From Pimblett’s Vegas invasion to “Thug Nasty” reciting Psalm 23 during staredowns, UFC 282 will feature a collection of storylines and top-flight matchups. Luckily, we’ve compiled all of the behind-the-scenes footage from UFC 282 “Embedded” to get you caught up on all the pre-fight action. Check them out below:

Episode 1

“Paddy Pimblett acclimates ASAP in Vegas. Jan Blachowicz faces a foe on a wintry hike. Magomed Ankalaev watches a teammate win. Jared Gordon makes the most of an opportunity. UFC 282 is on Saturday, December 10.”

Episode 2

“Paddy Pimblett stays on S&C; Jared Gordon works out his brain. Darren Till, Ilia Topuria, Magomed Ankalaev and Jan Blachowicz push in the PI. Pimblett does a holiday shoot. UFC 282 is on Saturday, December 10.”

Episode 3

“Paddy Pimblett interviews Dana White. Jared Gordon trains with Belal Muhammad. Darren Till gives 100%. Magomed Ankalaev checks in for fight week; Jan Blachowicz craves gold. UFC 282 is on Saturday, December 10.”

Episode 4

“Paddy Pimblett hits his stride and takes a call from an idol. Magomed Ankalaev preps for Polish power. Jan Blachowicz evaluates his foe. Darren Till sits down with Michael Bisping. Jared Gordon shows off his scars. UFC 282 is on Saturday, December 10.”

Episode 5

“Paddy Pimblett lives up to the moment. Bryce Mitchell weathers travel delays. Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev train in the PI. Athletes face off at the press conference. UFC 282 is on Saturday, December 10.”

Episode 6

“Paddy, Jan and Jared Gordan wrap up their weight cuts. They hit the scales, then Bryce Mitchell, Ilia Topuria, Jared Gordan, Paddy Pimblett, Magomed Ankalaev and Jan Blachowicz face off one final time against their UFC 282 opponents at ceremonial weigh-ins.”

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 282 fight card right HERE, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches online, which are scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET, then the remaining undercard (on ESPN2/ESPN+) at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.