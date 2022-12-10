The final Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) pay-per-view (PPV) of the season hits T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, TONIGHT (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022), bringing a world title fight and “The Baddy” to the bright lights of “Sin City.” In UFC 282’s PPV main event, former Light Heavyweight roost-ruler, Jan Blachowicz, will look to reclaim his 205-pound crown at the expense of No. 3-seeded Magomed Ankalaev. In the co-feature. UFC 282’s reshuffled card — which has taken several big hits over the past few days — will showcase Featherweight superstar-in-the-making, Paddy PImblett, who will look to pass the toughest test to date inside the Octagon when he locks horns with grizzled veteran, Jared Gordon.

UFC 282 ‘PRELIMS’ PLAY-BY-PLAY RESULTS:

135 lbs.: Jay Perrin vs. Raul Rosas Jr.

Round one: Both firing their lead hands. Low kick and 2-3 by Perrin. Rosas changes levels and puts him on the fence. Big high crotch lift. Perrin gets to his feet, Rosas still attached. Back down and Rosas jumps on his back. One hook in. One minute in. He flattens Perrin out, then gets the body triangle. Perrin gets to his knees, avoiding the RNC in the process two minutes in. Backpack mode for Rosas. Another good squeeze and this time he forces the tap.

Final result: Rosas def. Perrin by submission (rear naked choke)

265 lbs.: Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Chris Daukaus

Round one: They trade immediately and a stiff jab buzzes Daukaus. Rozenstruik charges after him with a flying knee and looks to pound him out in a hurry. Daukaus somehow weathers all of it and gets to his feet, but Rozenstruik chases him down with a thudding left hand that sends him flying and sends the ref into action.

Final result: Rozenstruik def. Daukaus by KO (punch)

185 lbs.: Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Dalcha Lungiambula

Round one: Shahbazyan tossing out kicks. Solid body kick. One minute in. Step-in straight right. 1-2 downstairs. Continuing to attack the body. Low kick from Lungiambula, who falls short with a left hand. Shahbazyan outworking him by quite a bit so far. Two minutes in. Body kick from Lungiambula. Shahbazyan with his own after a bit, then a head kick behind it. Shahbazyan circling, Lungiambula advancing. Body kick exchange. Lungiambula goes hard for a double-leg. Two minutes to go.

Shahbazyan reverses on the fence. Knees to the body. Shahbazyan complains about grabbing the glove. Another knee before they separate with a minute to go. 12-head kick attempt. Low kick from Lungiambula. More Shahbazyan body kicks answer in kind. 10-9 Shahbazyan.

Round two: Both fire body kicks. Lunging left by Lungiambula, then on the counter. Shahbazyan straight right. One minute in. He’s loading up for the counter left each time, and this one hits the cup. Solid body kick by Shahbazyan when they resume. Brief clinch. Lungiambula tries a high kick two minutes in. Collision in the center. Back to circling and throwing kicks goes Shahbazyan. Two minutes to go.

Lungiambula left hand falls short, as does Shahbazyan’s combo, They trade near the fence. Overhand left and body kick from Lungiambula. Shahbazyan with a 2-3 downstairs. Lungiambula shoots, denied with a minute to go. Flying knee catches Lungiambula leaning and Shahbazyan is on the attack. Teeing off on the fence. He stuffs a shot, settles in top position, and blasts away for the finish.

Final result: Shahbazyan def. Lungiambula by TKO (flying knee and punches)

185 lbs.: Chris Curtis vs. Joaquin Buckley

Round one: Buckley tries an early head kick. 1-2 bounces off the guard, leg kick connects. Stiff jab from Curtis. Solid low kick from Buckley not long after. Buckley circling well a minute in. Body jab connects. 1-2 from Curtis. Buckley’s leg kicks doing work so far. Brutal 1-2 from Curtis and Buckley absorbs it to come back with an explosion of punches. Two minutes in. Body jab from Buckley, head jab by Curtis, who backs away from a combo. Low kick catches Buckley’s cup. Curtis jab, Buckley leg kick. Two minutes to go.

Curtis blocks another head kick and comes back with a jab. Heavy counter left. Buckley throwing a low more than Curtis but not landing all that clean. Nice body jab. Counter body shot, then some haymakers that bounce off the guard. They trade straight lefts. Buckley low kick as he circles, eats one to the inside with a minute to go. Curtis body kick, blocks a flurry. Straight left lands for Buckley. Good body shot. More body shots as he bullies Curtis back. 10-9 Buckley.

Round two: Curtis jabs, Buckley combination. Buckley is just so much busier than Curtis, even if Curtis’ potshots have some power behind them. Curtis jab a minute in. More combinations from Buckley. Jab exchange. Curtis low kick. Buckley backs him up with a volley that falls short. Two minutes in. Solid body shots. Straight lefts from Buckley and a heavy exchange. Buckley fires a combination, sneaks in a body shot as the rest are blocked. Just as he’s found his groove, he jumps in with a body kick, which Curtis catches and responds to with a crushing straight left. Buckley hits the deck, goes out as Curtis punches him, wakes up, and goes out again for the finish.

Final result: Curtis def. Buckley by KO (punches)

145 lbs.: Billy Quarantillo vs. Alexander Hernandez

Round one: Jabs and low kicks from Hernandez. Counter right, simultaneous low kicks. Quarantillo catches a kick, eats a hard right hand for his trouble. Hernandez is looking quick, lands two hard right hands a minute in. Brief stumble by Hernandez and they trade body shots. He catches a body kick and takes him to the fence. Nice finish puts him on top in guard. Solid shots land for him as Quarantillo stands and Hernandez follows with a level change. Sneaky elbow after avoiding a whizzer kick. They separate with two minutes to go.

Trading punches near the fence. Body kick from Quarantilly, low kick comes back at him. Nice reactive takedown by Hernandez, who wraps up an arm triangle in the process. Quarantillo has him stuck in half guard and gets his head free. Big elbow splits Quarantillo open. Another behind it. Back to full guard with a minute to go. Quarantillo considers an armbar, eats more punches. Quarantillo wits up into a takedown attempt and tries to end the round swinging. 10-9 Hernandez.

Round two: Quarantillo tries a flying kick and gets stuck in turtle for it. Hernandez looks for the back, but loses position. Counter right. He shoots and takes Quarantillo to the fence. Knees from Quarantillo a minute in. Hernandez continuing to chase the takedown, eats a knee on the break. Trading jabs. Cut kick knocks Hernandez over and both chase front choke before Quarantillo tries a double-leg. Body shots from Quarantillo and they trade good rights before Hernandez shoots. Quarantillo with a good knee as he defends. Heavy punches and Hernandez might be starting to go. Big uppercut. Two minutes to go.

Quarantillo stalking forward and blasting Hernandez with punches, then takes him down against the fence. Heavy left hands. Hernandez makes it back to his feet, gets wrenched back down as Quarantillo continues to batter him. One minute to go. Nasty elbows from Quarantillo. Hernandez is fighting back but the tank’s empty. Quarantillo continues to punish him against the fence until the ref steps in for a standing TKO

Final result: Quarantillo def. Hernandez by TKO (punches)

145 lbs.: T.J. Brown vs. Erik Silva

Round one: Brown clubs Silva with a hard right hand before changing levels. Silva keeping hold of a front headlock as Brown drives. Brown manages to drag him to the mat and pop his head free a minute in. Half guard for Brown. Silva works his way to the fence, eating shots as he does. Brown wants the back, but slips over the top and grabs a kimura grip. Two minutes in. Nice reversal to turn into a takedown attempt, forcing Silva to a knee while landing punches. Silva works his way up and trips Brown down into guard. Two minutes to go.

Brown spins for a heel hook, can’t get it, puts Silva on the fence. Double underhooks. Nice elbow with a minute to go. Knee and elbow land for him, but Silva tries to spin to his back. No dice. Trading punches on the break. Hard counter right from Silva, who shoots and cracks Brown with a right at the bell. 10-9 Brown.

Round two: Good low kick and right hands from Silva as Brown pushes forward. Spinning back kick misses, as does a jump knee. Counter right and body kick, then both land brutal rights. Blast double puts Silva on top in guard. One minute in. Solid left hand and elbow. Brown scoots to the fence after avoiding a right hand, then hits his own takedown. One hook in two minutes in. Chipping away with short lefts. Two minutes to go.

Brown looking for the RNC, but Silva flashes a thumbs-up. Silva briefly escapes back control, gives it up again with a minute to go. Brown keeps looking for the choke. 10-9 Brown.

Round three: Hard right hand and knee catch Silva coming in as Brown denies a level change. Silva comes back with his own knee, but ends up on his back. Brown on top in half guard. Threatening a kimura, loses it a minute in and looks to set up an arm triangle. Back to full guard, solid ground strikes from Brown. Back to half guard he goes, and a better position for the arm triangle. Silva gets his arm free. Two minutes to go.

Elbows from Brown, then back to the arm triangle. This time he gets mount, then moves to side control. After some initial resistance, Silva’s forced to tap.

Final result: Brown def. Silva by submission (arm triangle choke)

135 lbs.: Cameron Saaiman vs. Steven Koslow

Round one: Saaiman bouncing between stances. Both leaning on kicks early. Koslow ties up as Saaiman jumps in and takes him down into guard. Nice pass into half guard a minute in. Saaiman trying to set up a triangle, can’t get his leg free to do so. Back to half guard goes Koslow. Slick move to mount but Saaiman manages to turn into guard two minutes in. Mission control for Koslow. Potential Dead Orchard setup, if my 10P BJJ lingo is up to date. Two minutes to go.

Saaiman gets free and drops elbows. Koslow goes back to rubber guard. Saaiman pops out once again and latches onto a guillotine as Koslow turns into him. One minute to go. Nice transition from front headlock to the back. Koslow trying to dislodge the hooks, does so, and slips out the back. Solid punches from the top, then back to mount. Saaiman again forces his way back into top guard. Fun round. 10-9 Koslow.

Round two: Body kicks from Saaiman. Koslow catches the second one and shoots. He gets Saaiman down, then wraps up an arm-in guillotine. Nice defense from Saaiman, who works to his feet and immediately has to fight off another level change a minute in. Solid knees as he defends, but Koslow gets him down once again. Saaiman trying to use the fence stand two minutes in. Granby roll into an ugly scramble, and Saaiman uses the opportunity to drop punches before taking the back. Now to mount with two minutes to go.

Back to the back as Koslow fights the hooks. Saaiman flattens him out and starts punching, only to fall off the top. Nice scramble back to their feet. Koslow punches his way back into a takedown attempt and Saaiman responds with a blatant knee to the head while Koslow is on his knees. It’s a bad one and Koslow takes a few minutes to recover, but is still ready to go, and the ref correctly takes a point from Saaiman. Some rough exchanges inside. One minute to go. Nice level change by Koslow, but Saaiman latches onto the front headlock and lands a knee before exiting. Nasty cut on Saaiman from something. 9-9 with the deduction.

Round three: Again they open with kicks. Saaiman tries a spinning back kick, then gets taken down. Koslow looks for the back, winds up too high, not quick enough to get the armbar as Saaiman flips him over. Going for a leg instead, but Saaiman gets free and settles in top half guard. Quick back transition for Saaiman. He looks too high, but manages to keep position and drop punches. Koslow sits up into a single-leg two minutes in and spins him to the mat. Full guard. On to half guard, which gets him swept by Saaiman, who goes back to punching as he looks for the back. Two minutes to go.

Alternating between mount and the back as he pounds away. Koslow trying hard to escape the position but Saaiman’s going for the kill. Huge knees on the feet and Saaiman unloads haymakers until the ref steps in.

Final result: Saaiman def. Koslow by TKO (punches)

