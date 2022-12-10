UFC 282 live stream results, play-by-play updates: Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will limp across the pay-per-view (PPV) finish line with the tattered “Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev” mixed martial arts (MMA) fight card, plagued with multiple injuries and last-minute cancelations. The reworked UFC 282 PPV line up will be topped by the light heavyweight clash between former champion, Jan Blachowicz, and surging contender Magomed Ankalaev, who collide for the vacant 205-pound strap. Before that five-round title fight gets underway, outspoken lightweight attraction, Paddy Pimblett, looks to continue his meteoric rise up the 155-pound ladder at the expense of division mainstay Jared Gordon. All that and so much more for the promotion’s final PPV event of 2022.

UFC 282’s five-fight PPV main card is set to pop off TONIGHT (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) at 10 p.m. ET from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, and we’re going to bring you LIVE results and real-time play-by-play updates below, starting with the featherweight collision between Bryce Mitchell and Ilia Topuria. In addition, we’re also covering the UFC 282 “Prelims” undercard bouts streaming on ESPN2 and ESPN+ in a separate thread RIGHT HERE, beginning promptly at 6 p.m. ET.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 282 five-fight PPV main card below, beginning at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

Keep in mind that we will also be the spot for the latest news, recaps, and post-fight analysis following “Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev.” Without further delay, see below for the latest UFC 282 main card PPV results. (Note: This will go from the bottom up; therefore, scroll toward the bottom for the latest detailed round-by-round action.)

UFC 282 PPV MAIN CARD QUICK RESULTS:

Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev — Split draw (48-47, 46-48, 47-47) — SCORECARD

Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon — Pimblett def. Gordon by unanimous decision (29-28 x3) — SCORECARD

Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Alex Morono — Ponzinibbio def. Morono by TKO (punches) at 2:29 of Round Three — HIGHLIGHTS

Dricus du Plessis vs. Darren Till — du Plessis def. Till by submission (rear naked choke) at 2:43 of Round Three — HIGHLIGHTS

Bryce Mitchell vs. Ilia Topuria — Topuria def. Mitchell by submission (arm triangle) at 3:10 of Round Two — HIGHLIGHTS

Related Botched Weigh In Sinks UFC 282 Flyweight Contest

UFC 282 ‘PRELIMS’ UNDERCARD QUICK RESULTS:

135 lbs.: Jay Perrin vs. Raul Rosas Jr. — Rosas def. Perrin via submission (rear naked choke) at 2:44 of round one — HIGHLIGHTS!

265 lbs.: Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Chris Daukaus — Rozenstruik def. Daukaus via knockout (punch) at 0:23 of round one — HIGHLIGHTS!

185 lbs.: Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Dalcha Lungiambula — Shahbazyan def. Lungiambula via technical knockout (flying knee and punches) at 4:41 of round two — HIGHLIGHTS!

185 lbs.: Chris Curtis vs. Joaquin Buckley — Curtis def. Buckley via knockout (punches) at 2:49 of round two — HIGHLIGHTS!

145 lbs.: Billy Quarantillo vs. Alexander Hernandez — Quarantillo def. Hernandez via technical knockout (punches) at 4:30 of round two — HIGHLIGHTS!

145 lbs.: T.J. Brown vs. Erik Silva — Brown def. Silva via submission (arm-triangle choke) at 3:41 of round three — HIGHLIGHTS!

135 lbs.: Cameron Saaiman vs. Steven Koslow — Saaiman def. Koslow via technical knockout (punches) at 4:13 of round three

UFC 282 PPV MAIN CARD PLAY-BY-PLAY:

205 lbs.: Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev for vacant light heavyweight title

Round 1: Solid low kick from Blachowicz. Ankalaev body kick. One minute in. Body kick and counter right land for Ankalaev. Heavy left hook comes back at him. Two minutes in. Blachowicz low kick. Good 1-2 from Ankalaev. They exchange in the center. Ankalaev fires counters, slips, eats a body kick. Two minutes to go.

Ankalaev looks for front kicks as he advances. Head kick blocked. Stiff jab. Blachowicz fires a kick, eats a counter. One minute to go. Just sparring so far. Ankalaev body kick, checks the low kick that comes back. 10-9 Ankalaev?

Round 2: Early head kick nearly connects for Ankalaev. Blachowicz low kick, then a heavy lead right. Ankalaev comes back with a front kick downstairs. One minute in. Really nothing separating them so far as they bonk each other with body and low kicks. Two minutes in. Counter left by Blachowicz. Decent flurry. Nice counter left lands for Ankalaev, then on the lead. Two minutes to go.

Blachowicz lands a low kick that really seems to hurt Ankalaev’s right leg. Another one buckles Ankalaev, who ties up. They separate with a minute to go. Ankalaev’s gone orthodox in response to the damage, so Blachowicz kicks that instead. Heavy exchange. Ankalev shoots, denied. 10-9 Blachowicz.

Round 3: Blachowicz goes right back to the calf kicks, attacking both legs. Body kick exchange, then another heavy calf kick by Blachowicz. Massive overhand right by Ankalaev that Blachowicz somehow eats to no effect. One minute in. Counter left by Ankalaev. Blachowicz tries a head kick, walks into a check hook. Jab exchange. Ankalaev looking a lot more aggressive. Heavy counter right two minutes in. Simultaneous jabs. Ankalaev sill pressuring, absorbs a pair of calf kicks that seem to have his movement hanging by a thread. Ankalaev shoots, rebuffed. Two minutes to go.

Elbow from Ankalaev on the break and he shoots back in. Again Blachowicz defends. Short uppercut from Ankalaev. He’s cut by the right eye. He tries some kicks a minute in, then shoots and knees Blachowicz in the junk. He ties up again when they resume. Finally he hits an inside trip to land on top and drop shots for the last 10 seconds. 10-9 Ankalaev.

Round 4: Ankalaev again opens aggressively before putting Blachowicz on the fence. One minute in. Both throw knees. As soon as they separate, Ankalaev blasts through with a double-leg into guard. Two minutes in. Ankalaev looking to take the back, has one hook against the fence. Short punches with two minutes to go.

Blachowicz manages to regain guard. One minute to go. Half guard for Ankalaev. Sporadic GnP. Now he postures up for a pair of nasty shots, then stands over Blachowicz until the bell. 10-9 Ankalaev.

Round 5: Ankalaev fakes a shot, then bowls over an off-balance Blachowicz for another takedown. Blachowicz closes up guard. One minute in. Ankalaev looking to pass, can’t quite do so. Blachowicz scoots to the fence. Two minutes in. Ankalaev pins an arm and looks to drop left hands. Solid shots from Ankalaev. Two minutes to go.

Ankalaev continuing to drive left hands into Blachowicz’s face. Blachowicz manages to turn and get back to half guard. Short elbows from Ankalaev with a minute to go. More elbows piling up. He postures up for some good shots before the bell. 10-8 Ankalaev.

Final result: Split draw

155 lbs.: Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon

Round 1: Pimblett on the front foot, throwing volume. Heavy left hook lands clean for Gordon and they trade leg kicks. Counter jab by Gordon and a 2-1 behind it. Two-piece downstairs. One minute in. Pimblett low kick. Gordon answers in kind. Another pair of left hooks from Gordon. Two minutes in. Clash of shins. Nasty Gordon three-piece. Pimblett low kicks. Lengthy combo by Pimblett, his best sequence of the fight. Good low kick met by a cuffing hook from Gordon. Two minutes to go.

Pimblett tries a pair of head kicks. He’s moving oddly on that left leg. Switch kick attempt. Gordon lands a body kick, has to retreat under fire. Pimblett low kick and cuffing right. Counter hook from Gordon, who slips. Big exchange with a minute to go. Counter hook from Gordon. Pimblett lands a leg kick, shoots, gets reversed via whizzer. Gordon settles in guard and drops elbows. Both land before the bell. 10-9 Gordon.

Round 2: Pimblett tossing out kicks. Low kick and body kick from Gordon. Pimblett continuing to launch kicks, forced back by a stiff left. Gordon pushing forward. One minute in. Pimblett tries a counter uppercut, eats a body shot as he circles away. They trade on the fence. Pimblett doing well off the back foot at the moment. Gordon lands a knee and changes levels, taking Pimblett down as Pimblett tries some sort of choke. Two minutes in. Pimblett makes it to his feet, eats knees to the thigh. Gordon can’t get the high crotch. Two minutes to go.

Heavy overhand right by Gordon on the break. Low kick met by a swatting right from Pimblett. Pimblett throwing volume, eats a huge left hook. Low kick exchange, overhand rights from Gordon into the clinch. Elbow by Pimblett as he defends. One minute to go. Knees to the body. Pimblett opens up against the fence when they resume. Left hook by Gordon after Pimblett lands his fair share of shots. Gordon takes a finger in the eye. Pimblett tries to flurry when they resume. 10-9 Gordon.

Round 3: Gordon shoots against the fence and dumps Pimblett face-first to the mat. Pimblett works his way up, Gordon still attached. One minute in. Gordon holding onto the rear body lock. Grinding hard against the fence. Two minutes in. Gordon constantly trying to re-shoot. Pimblett sneaks in a couple knees upstairs. They separate with two minutes to go.

Gordon punches into the clinch again and throws knees to the thigh. Repeatedly changing levels without success. Pimblett goes for a throw, ends up on the bottom, but Gordon falls over the top and Pimblett ties up. Pimblett tries for the back at the bell. 10-9 Gordon.

Final result: Pimblett def. Gordon by unanimous decision

180 lbs.: Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Alex Morono

Round 1: Early jab from Ponzinibbio. Good 1-2 from Morono. Low kick by Ponzinibbio. Morono with another long 1-2 a minute in. Body jabs come back at him. Low-high 1-2 by Ponzinibbio, back to the body jab. Heavy 3-2 stings Ponzinibbio. He recovers and comes back with a jab two minutes in. Morono overhand right. Check hook. He’s managing range really well so far. Two minutes to go.

Morono body kick. Hard right hand to the body from Ponzinibbio. Calf kick, body jab. Ponzinibbio almost exclusively attacking below the head. Jab with a minute to go. Morono lands a glancing right; he cut Ponzinibbio beside the left eye at some point. There’s a good straight right from Ponzinibbio, but as he tries a spinning back fist, Morono clubs him to the mat with a right hook. Ponzinibbio manages to weather the follow-up and survive to the bell. 10-9 Morono.

Round 2: Ponzinibbio back to attacking the body. Throwing a bit more volume early. Morono stumbles after whiffing a spinning back fist. More body work from Ponzinibbio a minute in. Near miss on a right hand. They trade in the center. Ponzinibbio low kick. Morono’s output has plummeted. As I say that, he drops Ponzinibbio with either a 1-2 or a headbutt. Poninibbio pops right back up two minutes in. Looping hook. 1-2-3 falls short. Two minutes to go.

Ponzinibbio falls short with a 1-2-3. Jab and low kick connect. Morono whiffs on a wheel kick. Good overhand right from Ponzinibbio, then back to the body jabs. 1-2 to the body. One minute to go. Morono avoiding some of the big shots but throwing nothing in return. Spinning elbow attempt, 1-1-2. Solid jabs from Ponzinibbio, who tries and abandons a level change. Heavy overhand right. 10-9 Ponzinibbio.

Round 3: Good low kick from Ponzinibbio. Long right hand, body jab. One minute in. Sneaky left hook, then another one in combination. Morono comes back with a looping overhand right that compromises Ponzinibbio’s legs. Morono chases him around the cage, can’t capitalize. Right shovel hook. Left hook from Ponzinibbio, stiff jab behind it. Big lead right two minutes in. The next one is even nastier, sending Morono staggering back on the brink of unconsciousness. One more flattens him against the fence, earning Ponzinibbio his first stoppage since 2018.

Final result: Ponzinibbio def. Morono by TKO (punches)

185 lbs.: Dricus du Plessis vs. Darren Till

Round 1: Till pushing forward early. Nice level change by du Plessus puts him on top. Looking for the back against the fence. He gets Till to a knee and launches a few dozen left hands. Punches piling up. One minute in. Constantly looking to pin Till’s arm and land punches whenever it’s out of position. Knees to the butt. More left hands from du Plessis as Till stands. Some nasty ones piling up. Du Plessis switches to right hands, then changes levels. Another successful takedown, mount to the back with the full body triangle. Clubbing punches from du Plessis. Hunting the RNC with two minutes to go.

du Plessis still hunting the choke. One minute to go. Till slips free, tries to jump on a guillotine, and returns to the feet. Left hook by du Plessis. Stiff jab and low kick but Till lands on top. du Plessis turns for a leg and takes him down in the final seconds. Even with that late surge, 10-8 du Plessis.

Round 2: They trade power shots against the fence. Left hand from Till around the guard, quick jab. du Plessis sneaks in a knee. Good straight left and 1-2 from Till. du Plessis tries to chase and takes a finger in the eye. One minute in. Good straight left from Till. More heavy lefts. du Plessis tries to shoot, gets shoved aside. Knee from Till met by a desperation shot from du Plessis that somehow succeeds. Looking for a front choke, lands a knee on the way up, separation two minutes in. Nasty counter elbow lands for Till as he takes a low kick. Two minutes to go.

du Plessis tries a Superman punch off the fence. Till continuing to pressure. Low kick and counter left. Step-in elbow off the top of the head. du Plessis hits a nother takedown and settles in half guard with a minute to go. Looking for a guillotine, can’t get it. Both throwing punches. du Plessis latches onto a nasty-looking toe hold, but can’t finish. 10-9 Till.

Round 3: Till elbow, du Plessis left hook. Nice combo and counter left by Till. Overhand right lands for du Plessis, his best shot in a while. Sneaky uppercut through the guard from Till a minute in. Left hook and low kick come back at him. Overhand left and triple jab by du Plessis, then a low kick. Till takes some time to mess with his cup before telling the ref it was a low blow. Two minutes in. Hard jab by du Plessis. Counter left. Powerful double-leg from du Plessis directly into mount. Till gives up his back and du Plessis instantly locks up the palm-to-palm RNC for a sudden finish,

Final result: du Plessis def. Till by submission (rear naked choke)

145 lbs.: Bryce Mitchell vs. Ilia Topuria

Round 1: Hard combination from Topuria in the early going. Low kick knocks Mitchell over. Mitchell shoots, rebuffed. Brief clinch. Stiff jab lands for Topuria a minute in. Nasty lead right. Mitchell comes back with a straight left, runs into a counter 2-3. He tries a front kick, eats a lead right. Powerful jab by Topuria. Mitchell fires a combo, shoots, denied again two minutes in. Mitchell’s cut above the left eye. 1-2 lands for him, then a pair of body kicks. Counter 2-1. He gets in deep on a single-leg, gets him down, can’t keep him there. Two minutes to go.

Knees from Mitchell on the exit. Body shot. Lead rights from Topuria as he pressures against the fence. Mitchell avoids a left hook that looks like it would have killed him. Right to the body from Topuria met with a series of jabs. 1-2-shot into half guard for Mitchell. One minute to go. Topuria regains guard. Short shots from Mitchell. Still think 10-9 Topuria on damage.

Round 2: Brutal combo from Topuria to start. Heavy lead right. Mitchell shoots, denied, eats shots on the way up. Topuria pressuring. Mitchell body kicks. Brief scramble, good straight left by Mitchell. Another a minute in. He shoots, denied. Big whiff on a right hand from Topuria and Mitchell comes back with combinations. Check hook by Topuria, who smashes Mitchell with an overhand right for the first knockdown on the fight. He follows him down into half guard, briefly considering a guillotine. Side control two minutes in. Punching from back control. Mitchell gets to his feet, eats body shots on the exit. Mitchell lands a front kick, runs into a vicious uppercut as he shoots and gets flung to the mat. Topuria looking for the back, switches to an arm triangle against the fence. The squeeze is nasty enough to force a tap in seconds.

Final result: Topuria def. Mitchell by submission (arm triangle choke)

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 282: “Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.