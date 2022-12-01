Tyson Fury to have his children present for first fight in career, ‘would laugh’ if got knocked out

Tyson Fury is back in action this weekend (Sat., Dec. 3, 2022) and the match will have some special guests in attendance.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England will play host to Fury’s 34th professional boxing match. Additionally, it will be the first time his daughter and son will get to see him fight live and in person as he faces Derek Chisora in a trilogy clash.

Fighters have historically treated such situations in various different fashions, whether resulting in extra pressure or motivation. For the “Gypsy King,” he feels the worst possible outcome would be the funniest.

“I’m getting ready for fight week, getting ready for takeover. The ‘Gypsy King’ has landed and we’re all ready to rock and roll for fight week,” Fury told Gareth A. Davies. “Yes, I’ve got my little daughter and my son coming for the first time to watch me get knocked, sparked out. Could be bad luck, couldn’t it?

“Listen, it would be funny if I got chinned though wouldn’t it? I’d laugh my guts out, I would,” he concluded. “If it’s gonna be Derek Chisora, let it be Derek Chisora. I’d laugh, I really would.”

Fury is currently up two wins to none over Chisora in their series. Last facing each other in Nov. 2014, the results have been mixed for each since with Fury remaining unbeaten while Chisora’s last time out in July 2022 saw him snap a three-fight skid.

This pair of back-to-back London matches for Fury will be the first time he’s had such a luxury since the Chisora rematch followed by his win over Christian Hammer. With nearly identical win counts on their resumes, Fury’s 32 to Chisora’s 33, each has 23 knockouts on their record and looks to make 24 off the other.