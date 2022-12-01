Fake news? Fans accuse Stephen Thompson, Kevin Holland of ‘horribly staged’ interaction at UFC Orlando hotel

Stephen Thompson and Kevin Holland happened to cross paths at the UFC Orlando hotel earlier this week, which is not uncommon for combatants competing on the same card. Sure, it was a little strange to see a social media guru like “Trailblazer” just sitting in one of those random hallway chairs while staring off into space, but not nearly as strange as “Wonderboy” standing still until the camera started recording.

Fans weren’t buying what UFC was selling.

“Horribly staged. You might as well have left in where the camera man say ‘alright go.’”

“I mean it’s probably still the same reaction they’d have even if it wasn’t staged and recorded.”

“Bad videographer.”

“If you’re going to fake a fight’s story at least hide it better than that.”

“I know they’re entertainers, I just didn’t know they were actors.”

“I like how they staged it and it’s the nicest interaction. I hope they draw. I like both bros.”

At least they were wearing clothes (unlike these welterweights).

Thompson (16-6-1) is coming off consecutive losses to Gilbert Burns and Belal Muhammad and has not competed since last December. “Wonderboy” turns 40 in February but insists retirement is not an option at this stage of his combat sports career.

Holland (23-8, 1 NC) teased retirement after a demoralizing loss to Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279 earlier this year in Las Vegas, but it appears the promotion was able to lure him back into action for UFC Orlando this Sat. night (Dec. 3, 2022) on ESPN and ESPN+.

His weed and video games will have to wait ... for now.

