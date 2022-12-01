Hasbulla knew! Former UFC champ leaks Liver King chat after ancestral guru exposed for steroids

The Liver King has been uncrowned.

Social media sensation Brian Johnson, who rose to fame by looking jacked and eating raw liver, has long denied any use of performance-enhancing drugs, previously telling Pardon My Take that PED stands for Prioritize, Execute, and Dominate.

“He’s got an ass filled with steroids is what he’s got,” podcaster and UFC commentator Joe Rogan said. “That is not a natural body. That guy is shooting all kinds of shit into his system to achieve that kind of physique. It’s a gimmick.”

“The Liver King thing drives me nuts because that guy is on steroids,” Rogan continued. “Just shut the fuck up. I know he’s eating really healthy. It’s clear he’s eating all these animal foods and you know, he’s eating organ meat, which is very rich in nutrients, and all that’s true, but he’s dodging the main bullet.”

A new feature from More Plates More Dates documents an extensive (and costly) steroid cycle that includes Ibutamoren, Omnitrope, Decca, Testosterone, and Winstrol, just to name a few, with a monthly bill in excess of $11,000 based on a leaked Email from Johnson.

Why all the hullabaloo?

The 45 year-old Johnson has come under fire for using his raw meat diet and ancestral tenets to sell pricey “Ancestral Supplements” under false pretenses, which is akin to having non-disclosed botox injections and then selling your customers anti-wrinkle cream.

“I don’t touch the stuff,” Johnson previously told GQ when asked about steroid use.

Former UFC champ Eddie Alvarez launched his own investigation.

Sent this last year to the King himself https://t.co/FWLDlrRNpL pic.twitter.com/P86vfBfT7z — Eddie Alvarez (@Ealvarezfight) November 30, 2022

The Liver kings response to my accusations last year pic.twitter.com/H6Z2JMonRI — Eddie Alvarez (@Ealvarezfight) November 30, 2022

“In a weird way, I’m grateful for the recent events that have shed light on this complicated-as-fuck topic,” Liver King wrote in a statement to The Daily Beast. “I model, teach and preach a simple, elegant solution called ‘Ancestral Living’ — The 9 Ancestral Tenets — so our people no longer have to suffer... so we can collectively express our highest and most dominant form! This is my fight!”

Here’s the lengthy expose from More Plates More Dates:

Johnson’s latest social media post features him eating ... (you guessed it) ... raw liver.