Daniel Cormier ‘so happy’ for Cain Velasquez: He said ‘it was so limited in there’

Cain Velasquez is out of jail.

News broke yesterday (Tues., Nov. 8, 2022) that the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight titlist had been granted bail on $1 million. The mixed martial arts (MMA) world quickly reacted with joyous comments and outreach. Amongst the thrilled sideline spectators is Velasquez’s longtime friend and teammate at American Kickboxing Academy (AKA), Daniel Cormier.

“We FaceTimed a little bit this morning,” Cormier told The MMA Hour. “That’s my boy. I’m so happy. He’s home, laying on the couch with his kid, playing. I can’t wait to go home and see him. I’m happy for that man. ...

“He’s happy, because there were some times where he and I sat and we visited, and we’re just talking about life and what his life became in there,” he continued. “You’ve got to start to adjust. I think one of the most telling things that Cain told me when we were in there, he goes, ‘As I sit here and I’m eating this food and I’m taking stuff from the commissary and I’m trying to live, I think back to my pantry and I can’t imagine I can have any of this, whenever I want it.’

“We’re talking about pantries,” Cormier concluded. “Something you probably walk past every day in your house and take for granted, don’t even close the door on the pantry. He’s just like, ‘I can’t believe that when I was living [on the outside] I could have whatever I wanted, anytime I wanted, and it’s so much.’ Because it was so limited in there. So I’m just happy for him to be back.”

Cormier and Velasquez’s times atop the sport came working alongside each other in Strikeforce before reaching UFC and claiming titles in the Light Heavyweight and Heavyweight divisions. At UFC 200 in July 2016, they fought together, scoring wins against Anderson Silva and Travis Browne, respectively.

Velasquez isn’t fully home-free from his legal issues just yet, but he is for now as he deals with the following details of his bail including home detention; GPS monitoring; TBI/CTE outpatient treatment at Windmill Wellness Ranch; counseling and/or support group for parents of victims of child sexual abuse; search and seizure; no weapons; and keeping 300 yards from alleged victims of the shooting [Harry Goularte, Patricia Goularte, and Paul Bender].

Three of Velasquez’s prior requests for bail were denied along with a writ petition.