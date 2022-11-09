UFC 281 live stream press conference video | Adesanya vs. Pereira

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will hold a special pre-fight press conference today (Weds., Nov. 9), LIVE at 6 p.m. ET featuring the top stars from the upcoming UFC 281 pay-per-view (PPV) fight card. UFC 281, which takes place this Sat. night (Nov. 12, 2022) at Madison Square Garden in New York City, will be headlined by the middleweight title fight pitting reigning 185-pound kingpin Israel Adesanya against longtime kickboxing rival Alex Pereira, a five-round showdown that follows the women’s strawweight contest between current 115-pound champion Carla Esparza and former division titleholder Zhang Weili. Elsewhere on the card, lightweight gladiators Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler collide at 155 pounds.

“It is [business], but it’s personal,” Adesanya recently told The MMA Hour. “This is about me and my legacy. This is about rewriting history. Even though it is history and I never chased this, this is about me rewriting a new path of history and just showing people what I can really do because, again, y’all must’ve forgot. They forget, they always forget. It’s because of this Tik Tok era, the attention span is so quick, they move on so fast. So this is personal. For me, I’ve said less, he can do all the tennis ball videos and f****** hoverboard things he wants, but for me I’m just like, ‘Cool. You do you.’ He has bragging rights, so let him do that, but when it’s time I know something he doesn’t. I can’t tell you.”

“I’m going to show people that I’ve been training MMA for a while and how dangerous I can be in MMA,” Pereira said at the UFC 281 media day (watch the replay here). “We’ve both evolved a lot, but I think I have the edge in kickboxing, because I’ve evolved a lot after the fight. People want to say, ‘Oh, but now this is an MMA fight.’ But many people think this is going to be a kickboxing fight inside an Octagon. So with that said, who do you think is going to have the edge? Me, who kept doing kickboxing for all those years, or him, who stopped training kickboxing? I think if they come and ask him after that for a rematch, I don’t think he wants that.”

