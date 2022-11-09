Watch UFC 281 analysts struggle to provide betting advice following wager ban, gambling investigation

Former UFC lightweight-turned-MMA analyst Paul Felder was back in front of the cameras this week alongside current UFC welterweight contender Michael Chiesa to break down the upcoming UFC 281 pay-per-view (PPV) fight card, scheduled for this Sat. night (Nov. 12, 2022) inside Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Both Felder and Chiesa struggled to deconstruct the middleweight title fight between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira because the promotion recently banned its fighters from wagering on UFC bouts. In addition, U.S. Integrity just launched an investigation into “suspicious” gambling activity that occurred ahead of UFC Vegas 64.

“I’m betting Israel,” Chiesa said, before quickly correcting himself. “If I could bet! If I could bet, I’m betting Israel. My betting life has come to an end. My hands are tied. I’m shackled.”

“You have any insider information on any injuries or anything that are going on?” Felder inquired.

“We’ll save that one for another day,” Chiesa replied.

Check out the full video below:

UFC denied any “unethical or irresponsible” behavior in response to the probe.

UFC 281 will also feature current strawweight titleholder Carla Esparza defending her 115-pound strap against former division champion Zhang Weili. In addition, lightweight warriors Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler settle their score at 155 pounds in what could be a potential “Fight of the Year” candidate.

