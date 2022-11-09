Sports world in shock as UFC’s Khabib surpasses Muhammad Ali on list of all-time greats

Khabib Nurmagomedov was greater than Muhammad Ali.

That’s according to former UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier, who either lost his mind or graduated with a degree in Rage Clicks from the Jesse Holland School of S—tposting. Either way, “DC” is taking a beating on Twitter from outraged fights fans.

You know it’s bad when Stephen A. Smith seems like the sensible one.

“I reserved the top of my list for the undefeated. Muhammad Ali was not undefeated, I cannot put him at one,” Cormier explained. “At No. 2, we go to 29-0, ‘The Eagle’ of Dagestan, Khabib Nurmagomedov. I’m not putting them on the same level. He could have won and defended that belt for as long as he wanted. The way he beat Conor McGregor was second to none.”

Here’s Cormier’s Top 5 all-time greats:

Floyd Mayweather (Boxing) Khabib Nurmagomedov (MMA) Muhammad Ali (Boxing) Georges St-Pierre (MMA) Amanda Nunes (MMA)

No sign of longtime rival Jon Jones.

Nurmagomedov, 34, retired in the wake of his UFC 254 win over Justin Gaethje back in summer 2020, departing combat sports with a record of 29-0. “The Eagle” has since turned his attention to coaching, leading Islam Makhachev to the lightweight title last month in Abu Dhabi.

Perhaps it’s time for No. 1 and No. 2 to fight for Cormier’s top spot?