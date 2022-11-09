Video: Cain Velasquez released from jail, issues first statement on newfound freedom

Cain Velasquez is a free man ... sorta.

The former UFC heavyweight champion was released on $1 million bail earlier this week while awaiting trial for his attempted murder charges, stemming from a shooting incident against an alleged child molester back in March.

Velasquez will be confined to home detention, along with GPS monitoring.

“I’m doing great,” Velasquez said upon his release. “I just feel blessed, you know? I’m ready to go home, be with the loved ones, family, friends, and make something positive of this whole situation. Thank you to everybody who (supported me). I love all of you. (I want to) just always continue to be better as a person, always do good things, just make something positive of this terrible situation. My family and I are going to do that. We’ll do something good.”

The former WWE wrestler will also submit to outpatient counseling.

Velasquez pleaded not guilty and will return to court for his trial arraignment on Nov. 21. In addition, the 40 year-old Californian will continue with his civil suit against the accused child molester, Harry Goularte, at some point next March.

Goularte pleaded not guilty to the molestation charges.