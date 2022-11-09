Official UFC 282 poster ‘coming in hot’ for ‘Prochazka vs Teixeira 2’ PPV rematch on Dec. 10

The poster for #UFC282 coming in hot [ Dec 10 | @TMobileArena | Get your tickets: https://t.co/tdvQYyt2HS ] pic.twitter.com/JXvxG36gCs

Newly crowned UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka will make his first 205-pound title defense against the man he stripped of the strap, Glover Teixeira, in the upcoming UFC 282 pay-per-view (PPV) main event, recently made official for Sat., Dec. 10, 2022 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Now they have an official poster.

Prochazka (29-3-1) captured the crown with a thrilling, fifth-round submission finish over the well-traveled Brazilian in the UFC 275 headliner last June. The victory pushed “Denisa” to 3-0 under the UFC banner with three finishes. As for Teixeira (33-8), his loss to Prochazka snapped a six-fight winning streak, one that included his title-winning performance over Jan Blachowicz at UFC 267. The Brazilian turns 43 in just a few weeks but continues to perform well below his age.

UFC 282 will also feature the light heavyweight title eliminator between Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev, with the winner expected to earn next crack at the 205-pound crown. In addition, Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett makes his Octagon return opposite lightweight bruiser Jared Gordon. Elsewhere on the card, light heavyweight veterans Ovince Saint Preux and Alexander Gustafsson hook ‘em up at 205 pounds.

