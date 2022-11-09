 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC 281 media day video, live stream interviews | Adesanya vs Pereira

By Jesse Holland
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is holding a special pre-fight media day for the upcoming UFC 281 pay-per-view (PPV) event, headlined by the middleweight title fight pitting reigning 185-pound kingpin Israel Adesanya against longtime kickboxing rival Alex Pereira, streaming LIVE at 9:45 a.m. ET in the embedded video player above.

CHAMPIONSHIP DOUBLE-DIP! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to “The Fight Mecca,” Madison Square Garden in New York, N.Y., on Sat., Nov. 12, 2022, featuring two highly-anticipated championship showdowns. In UFC 281’s pay-per-view (PPV) main event, Middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya, will look to settle the score with former kickboxing foe and No. 5-seeded contender, Alex Pereira. In the ESPN+-streamed PPV co-main event, women’s Strawweight champion, Carla Esparza, intends to defend her newly-won title for the first time against former champion and No. 2-ranked contender, Zhang Weili.

UFC 281, taking place this Sat. night (Nov. 12) at Madison Square Garden in New York City, will also feature current strawweight titleholder Carla Esparza defending her 115-pound strap against former division champion Zhang Weili. In addition, lightweight warriors Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler settle their score at 155 pounds in what could be a potential “Fight of the Year” candidate.

Here is today’s UFC 281 media day schedule:

9:45 a.m. Chris Gutierrez
10 a.m. Alex Pereira
10:15 a.m. Michael Chandler
10:30 a.m. Zhang Weili
10:45 a.m. Claudio Puelles
11 a.m. Molly McCann
11:15 a.m. Julio Arce
11:30 a.m. Ottman Azaitar
11:45 a.m. Wellington Turman
12 p.m. Ryan Spann
12:15 p.m. Dan Hooker
12:30 p.m. Renato Moicano
12:45 p.m. Israel Adesanya
1 p.m. Carla Esparza
1:15 p.m. Dustin Poirier
1:30 p.m. Andre Petroski
1:45 p.m. Frankie Edgar
2 p.m. Brad Riddell
2:15 p.m. Erin Blanchfield
2:30 p.m. Michael Trizano
2:45 p.m. Dominick Reyes
3 p.m. Matt Frevola

The UFC 281 pre-fight press conference airs later today at 6 p.m. ET.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 281 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the remaining undercard balance on ESPN+/ESPNews at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 281: “Adesanya vs. Pereira” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here. For the complete UFC 281 fight card and PPV line up click here.

