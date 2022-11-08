Cain Velasquez released from jail on $1 million bail

Cain Velasquez has finally received some good news.

MMA Junkie reported today (Tues., Nov. 8, 2022) that the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight champion was granted bail from a Santa Clara County judge. The decision of a $1 million bail came after a 13-hour pre-trial hearing that was completed in two days.

“This incident is extremely serious but appears to be isolated behavior by Mr. Velasquez,” Judge Arthur Bocanegra said. “There is also a viable heat of passion defense.

“Mr. Velasquez, I would not release you if I was not convinced that upon a release at this time, eight months later, that you would be a danger to Harry Goularte primarily, Patricia Goularte, or Paul Bender,” Bocanegra continued. “If you are as devoted a husband and father, I’m confident and have to believe you will not jeopardize anything that would take you away from your son, your daughter, your family. I hope you don’t prove me wrong.”

Velasquez replied, “I won’t, your honor.”

Conditions of Velasquez’s bail include “home detention; GPS monitoring; TBI/CTE outpatient treatment at Windmill Wellness Ranch; counseling and/or support group for parents of victims of child sexual abuse; search and seizure; no weapons; and keeping 300 yards from alleged victims of the shooting [Harry Goularte, Patricia Goularte, and Paul Bender],” reports Josh Gross.

Velasquez’s jail time clocks in at eight months as he faces charges of attempted murder for allegedly shooting at a car containing Harry Goularte. The targeted Goularte was accused to have molested Velasquez’s son, who is 4 years old. In Velasquez’s attempt, he accidentally shot Goularte’s stepfather in the arm.

Requests for bail were declined on three prior attempts from Velasquez and his defense attorney, Mark Geragos. Additionally, a writ petition was declined by a California appellate court.

Velasquez’s last fight came in Feb. 2019 against Francis Ngannou, suffering a 26-second knockout loss to the future and current UFC titleholder.