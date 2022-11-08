Israel Adesanya declares himself ‘most humble champion in history’: ‘I don’t have to tell people’

UFC 281 will be a family affair for the City Kickboxing (CKB) boys.

This weekend (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) in New York City, five of the CKB gym’s finest are set to compete with the Middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya, closing the show. Taking on old kickboxing rival, Alex Pereira, Adesanya seeks his first overall victory against the Brazilian as they fight over a mixed martial arts (MMA) title this time around.

As one of the bigger personalities in the sport at present, Adesanya’s title reign began in 2019 and he’s been unshakeable ever since. “The Last Stylebender” credits the team and people around him as a big reason for being able to stay grounded and not get carried away to perhaps the extent others might in his position.

“I’m the most humble champion in history because I just am,” Adesanya told ESPN. “I don’t have to tell people.

“For me, it’s just the people around me that keep me humble,” he continued. “The teammates I have, when you have guys smacking you in the face or slamming you down every other day, that’s real humility. I’m not this kind of champion that has fake humility just to get likes. Nah, I’m really about it because I have the right people around me to keep me grounded. They also don’t try and hold me down, they let me fly because I’m a peacock, I gotta fly (laughs).”

UFC 281 won’t be the first time several CKB fighters have fought alongside each other. For Adesanya (23-1), he’s noted that he uses the performances of his teammates fighting before him as fuel, but makes sure not to get overly energized in one direction over the other. His results haven’t wavered thus far as he seeks official title defense No. 6.

“You have certain people [in Australia/New Zealand culture] who try and keep you down,” Adesanya said. “They feel like it’s their responsibility. I’m like, ‘Who the f—k are you?’ Oh, someone’s gotta keep you on the ground. Who the f—k are you? I don’t know you. But these guys, they know me and they keep me grounded. When it’s time to fly, they don’t hold me down, they let me fly.”

