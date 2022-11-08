Unfrozen like Elsa? Alex Pereira joins Jon Jones in mocking UFC 281 opponent Israel Adesanya

Reigning middleweight champion Israel Adesanya was trying to have one of those “mic drop” moments during a recent press conference, promising to leave longtime kickboxing rival Alex Pereira “Frozen like Elsa” in The UFC 281 main event on Nov. 12 in New York, a reference to the Disney animated movie Frozen.

Former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones was not impressed.

Neither was Pereira, who was in Times Square earlier this week as part of the “Big Apple” fight week festivities. For those of you unfamiliar with midtown Manhattan, there are usually a dozen or so costumed characters parading around at any given time.

Throw them a few bucks and get a photo for the ‘Gram.

“Right after it was announced that my next fight would be for the belt against him, he and his whole team said it was a bit unfair that I was fighting for the belt because I just got here, that Adesanya did so many fights and I should do the same,” Pereira told MMA Fighting. “Man, I’m just hearing that and taking it as something positive for me. That shows me he pretended he wanted [to fight me] and when I got here, his whole team was against it. That shows all of them, he and his team are mentally shook.”

Must have been the hoverboard.

