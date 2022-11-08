Will Joe Rogan be at UFC 281? Commentary team set for ‘Adesanya vs Pereira’ PPV in New York

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just a couple of days away from its upcoming UFC 281 pay-per-view (PPV) event, headlined by the middleweight title fight pitting reigning 185-pound kingpin Israel Adesanya against longtime kickboxing rival Alex Pereira. Elsewhere on the card, Carla Esparza defends her strawweight title against former 115-pound champion Zhang Weili. Also getting busy this Sat. night (Nov. 12) at Madison Square Garden in New York are Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler, who hook ‘em up at lightweight in what could be “Fight of the Night” (or possibly even “Fight of the Year”).

Calling the action from cageside will be play-by-play staple Jon Anik, joined by color commentators Daniel Cormier and Joe Rogan, according to MMA Junkie. Rogan has not been seen since the UFC 279 card back in September. “Veteran Voice of the Octagon” Bruce Buffer is charged with fighter introductions while UFC personality Megan Olivi handles backstage interviews. In addition, broadcaster Brian Cluster will assist retired UFC lightweight Paul Felder and current light heavyweight Anthony Smith at the analyst desk. As an added bonus, boxing icon Teddy Atlas will lend his expertise to the post-fight show.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 281 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the remaining undercard balance on ESPN+/ESPNews at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 281: “Adesanya vs. Pereira” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here. For the complete UFC 281 fight card and PPV line up click here.