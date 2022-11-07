Jon Jones exposed? Ex-champ reveals new theory on stalled comeback tour — ‘He’s afraid to lose’

Where in the world is Jon Jones?

The former light heavyweight champion surrendered his 205-pound title back in 2020 and hasn’t been seen since. During his extended absence, “Bones” teased potential comebacks at both heavyweight and light heavyweight, depending on the opponent.

Neither of which came to fruition.

Jones insists the promotion devalued him to the point where it was no longer worth competing and that sitting out for a better payday helped lay a foundation for the next generation of champions who may face similar financial roadblocks.

Or maybe Jones is just scared to lose and wants to protect his legacy.

“I don’t believe Jon Jones will be back to fighting anymore,” former light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz told Middle Easy (transcribed by Farah Hannoun). “I think he’s afraid to lose so much that he will do everything to not coming back. There was a time when he dominate completely our division. After couple of years, everybody catch his level, and it was very hard for him to win the fight. Like with Dominick Reyes, it was a very, very close fight. Everybody who fight against him, it was a close fight. Closer and closer. So I think he started feeling that he’s not so good anymore, that we are growing up, catching his level, and finally someone will stop him. I think the reason he doesn’t want to fight is that he’s afraid to lose.”

Perhaps that’s why this heavyweight fight keeps falling apart.

Jones, who turned 35 back in July, is at the top of most pound-for-pound lists when talking about the greatest mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters of all time and “Bones” holds the promotion’s all-time record for title fight wins at 14.

That record appears safe for the time being.

Blachowicz, 39, captured the vacant crown by planishing Reyes at UFC 253, then defended against Israel Adesanya at UFC 259. He would later drop the strap to Glover Teixeira at UFC 267 before rebounding with a TKO win over Aleksandar Rakic at UFC Vegas 54.

His next assignment comes against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 282.